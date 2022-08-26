iOS 16 beta 7: iOS 16 getting closer to final release, new features, and how to install

Apple recently launched iOS 16 beta 7 alongside the first iPadOS 16.1 beta. It is already known that the iPadOS 16.1 launch will get delayed. Instead of launching with iOS 16, the new iPadOS 16.1 will launch after the September launch event this year, probably in October. The delay is primarily due to developmental issues.

However, the iOS 16, WatchOS 9, and tvOS 16 stable version release date will be announced during the upcoming iPhone 14 launch event. A recent leak mentioned the possibility of the event taking place on September 7. As per current speculation, iOS 16 will launch somewhere near September 12.

Apart from the iPhone 14 series, Apple will also release the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE during the event.

iOS 16 beta 7: iOS 16 getting closer to a final release, new features, and how to install

Apple recently launched the iOS 16 beta 7 with build number 20A5356a for developers. As expected, it doesn't sport too many changes. The build number ends with an 'a', indicating that iOS 16 is very close to its public release.

A recent report by Bloomberg mentioned that Apple has already finalized iOS 16 and moved on to iOS 16.1.

Bav 💥 @bavster New battery percentage on the Lock Screen in iOS 16 beta 5. Hmm 🤔 New battery percentage on the Lock Screen in iOS 16 beta 5. Hmm 🤔 https://t.co/TELL41puQK

iOS 16 beta 5 introduced the battery indicator feature. Beta 6 was a minor update and allowed users to turn off the battery indicator in low power mode. Now, beta 7 will add more small changes.

New features in iOS 16 beta 7

As mentioned before, iOS 16 beta 7 has only a few changes. The next major iOS 16.1 is expected to bring some significant changes, and users will likely be able to uninstall Apple Wallet. Here are all the changes in iOS 16 beta 7:

The album art in the Now Playing section is now bigger than before.

Users can drag widgets more smoothly while customizing the lock screen.

The featured wallpapers section now has a 'Pride' collection with a fresh bunch of pride-themed wallpapers.

There was a bug in beta 6 that randomly removed American Express cards from the Apple wallet. The bug has now been fixed.

iOS 16 beta 7 supported iPhones

Apple has stopped providing software updates for some older iPhones, and iOS 16 will only be available for these iPhone models:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

Steps to install iOS 16 beta 7 on any compatible iPhone

iOS 16 beta 7 is now available as a public beta. Users with compatible iPhones can easily download and install iOS 16 beta 7 by following these steps:

Head to beta.apple.com and log in with an Apple ID.

Download the beta configuration profile.

Open the 'Settings' app.

Tap on 'Profile Downloaded.'

Tap on 'Install' at the top right corner, and agree to the Terms and Conditions. The iPhone will automatically reboot after a successful installation of the beta profile.

Go to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'Software Update.'

The 'iOS 16 Public Beta' will now be available for download.

Beta testers may encounter a few bugs in the operating system, so it is recommended to read the Terms and Conditions before installing any beta operating system.

