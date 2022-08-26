The latest speculations state that iOS 16.1 might allow users to delete Apple Wallet, formerly known as Passbook. It is a built-in app that comes with iPhones. It lets users manage their flight tickets, transit cards, keys, driver's license, and most importantly, credit and debit cards linked to Apple Pay.

Recently, Apple released iOS 16 beta 7 and iPadOS 16.1 beta for developers. Hopefully, iOS 16 beta 7 is going to be the final beta of iOS 16. But there is a whole different story with iPadOS 16. Apple has delayed the latest iPadOS 16 launch due to developmental issues, and it will likely launch in October, closer to the upcoming iPad launch event.

Users also won't be able to see the iPadOS 16.0, as Apple recently announced that it will directly release iPadOS version 16.1. Now, the basic structures of iOS and iPadOS are pretty similar. Hence, most of the new features and changes that come to the iPadOS, also come to iOS.

Internal codes show that iOS 16.1 might let users uninstall Apple Wallet

Currently, users can hide but can't uninstall Apple Wallet from their iPhone, but it is about to change soon. Recently, the analysts at 9to5mac and MacRumors have found a hint on the iPadOS 16.1 internal code, indicating that the Apple Wallet will become uninstallable in iOS 16.1.

Steve Moser @SteveMoser iOS 16.1 Beta 1 (technically iPadOS 16.1 b1) changes 🧵: The Apple Wallet app will be deletable in the future. Also Apple is working on a new charging option with the acronym of CEC. iOS 16.1 Beta 1 (technically iPadOS 16.1 b1) changes 🧵: The Apple Wallet app will be deletable in the future. Also Apple is working on a new charging option with the acronym of CEC. https://t.co/jL8LoxnlDJ

Obviously, after uninstalling Apple Wallet, Apple Pay will also stop working. When trying to open the Apple Pay app, users will supposedly see a prompt to download Apple Wallet from the App Store.

Antitrust charges against Apple Pay

Apple is taking such an important step while already facing antitrust charges from the European Commission. After a detailed investigation, the European Commission has found that Apple is blocking iPhone’s NFC stack, so any other third-party brand won't be able to make wallets for iPhones.

In July, renowned law firm Hagens Berman also filed a lawsuit against Apple for forcing banks to use Apple Pay to attract more iPhone and Apple Watch users. But after getting into such a false position, Apple is trying to recover as much as it can.

In February, Apple added the Tap-to-Pay feature, enabling any third-party apps on the iPhone as a payment gateway. Last month, with the launch of iPhone 16 beta, Apple also started testing Apple Pay support for third-party browsers, including Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Since iPads lack the Apple Wallet app, and the iOS 16.1 beta has not been released yet, no source can confirm this story. All Apple Wallet users remain in suspense as Apple keeps its fingers crossed. However, since Apple is done with iOS 16 betas, registered beta testers can expect iOS 16.1 beta to launch somewhere next month.

SInce iOS 16 is already launching around September 12, the iOS 16.1 beta is expected to bring some minor updates and changes. Currently, both Apple and its fans are looking forward to the iPhone 14 launch event in September 7. The upcoming iPad and mac launch events will be held in October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen