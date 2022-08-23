10 must-use websites for students in 2022

The internet is a gift to students as it has everything they could need and more. If used correctly, one could learn whatever they want to for free.

Schools and universities have a wide range of assignments and projects that need to be completed, and many websites can help students achieve the best grades.

A number of websites and software go unnoticed in the big ocean that is the internet. This list contains websites that can help students organize their work and improve their projects efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

JSTOR, Habitica, and 8 other websites that can help students make the most of their time

1) Canva

Canva.com is an online graphic design tool that helps users create a plethora of media, ranging from presentations to graphical assets, without needing much skill. It has thousands of free templates that can be customized and exported into various file types. These can be further customized using other third-party software.

The website is free to use but has an advanced plan that costs $12.95 per month, which enables many extra features and templates

2) Flim

Flim website (Image by Sportskeeda)

Flim.ai is an advanced search engine that lets you find a perfect image that Google might not be able to. It is used by filmmakers to find various stills from movies, shows, music videos, advertisements, and anime.

This website can be used to find specific images that wouldn't be found if not for the largest video stills comprised in its database.

It is free to use for up to three high-definition images per day. It costs $12.50 for unlimited access and advanced features.

3) Vrew

Vrew.voyagerx.com is an online video editing website that is uniquely powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It can help users edit videos with speech recognition that auto generates captions automatically.

Vrew.voyagerx.com is the best platform for users who are not skilled in video editing. It has an easy-to-use interface with features that can compete against the best software in the market.

It is also available on Android and iOS for free. Moreover, users can download its desktop application to enable extra features.

4) JSTOR

A trusted source for research purposes (Image via Jstor)

JSTOR stands for Journal Storage, and jstor.org is a digital library that comprises thousands of digitized versions of academic journals, articles, images, books, and more. It is freely accessible worldwide.

JSTOR is an incredibly helpful tool for students who need to research on specific topics that would otherwise be difficult to find. It is one of the most trusted platforms for professional researchers and is completely free to use.

5) WordHippo

Word Hippo website (Image by Sportskeeda)

To make your assignments and essays less repetitive, wordhippo.com is the best website for students. It is an elite thesaurus that gives synonyms for all words so that essays and articles can sound more creatively written. Moreover, it has a lot of other features, such as antonyms for words, noun dictionary, verb dictionary, and more.

WordHippo is completely free to use and also has apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

6) Grade Calculator

Grade Calculator website (Image by Sportskeeda)

Gradecalculator.mes.fm helps students determine the score they need on their exams to achieve their desired overall course grade. Users have to input their current grade and the weight of the final. The calculator then automatically tells them the grade needed for the final exam.

Gradecalculator.mes.fm even has a feature to calculate the required grade if the student does not know their current grade. It is free to use.

7) Brainly

Brainly.in is an incredible website that answers every academic question there is. It is a community-driven project, with over 350 million students and experts contributing to it. If students are unable to answer a question on their homework or assignment, there is a high chance that this website will have the answer to it.

If users cannot find the answer on the website, they can create a question that can be answered by other students and experts.

An account has to be created for free before making full use of the website.

8) MyStudyLife

Mystudylife.com is a time-organizing website that lets students schedule due dates, tasks, and reminders. It helps keep track of all classes, assignments, and exams on any device as it is also available on iOS and Android. It syncs everything to the cloud and can be used offline as well.

Mystudylife.com is a free-to-use website that makes academic life slightly easier.

9) Habitica

Habatica.com is a productivity website that makes games out of your tasks. It has RPG (role-playing game) elements that "gamify" users' tasks and goals.

The website works by creating an avatar and adding tasks to it. After users complete a task, they will be rewarded with gold, XP, and other in-game items.

Habatica.com is free to use and is also available on iOS and Android.

10) Instructables

Instructables.com is a website that has step-by-step tutorials on how to create various items. It is best for crafting projects for science fairs and related events.

Instructables.com is a community-driven website comprised of other students, innovators, and teachers, making it quite resourceful.

It is available for free, and users can also publish their creations.

