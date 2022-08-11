Android 13 expected release, new features, and more

Given that the launch dates for the new Pixel phones are out, the release date of Android 13 is also as good as leaked. Two developer previews and four large betas have already been conducted for the OS to ensure that we don't see a repeat of last year's fiasco.

Read on to learn more about the new features being added to the next edition of the world's most popular mobile operating system.

Android 13: All you need to know

While Google has stopped naming Android versions after sweets and desserts post Android 10, it still uses those special names for versions internally. 13's internal codename is reportedly called "Tiramisu," an Italian dessert, and this is the first time Google has seemed so upfront about this codename.

Google shared a schedule for the release of Android 13 during the I/O 2022, and a stable launch is expected this month. The fourth beta release has just wrapped up, so a final bug clean might push the launch to September.

New personalization features and some design tweaks are expected, but the overall Material You theme from Android 12 is expected to continue. Per tradition, most of these display changes will first be seen on Pixel devices at launch.

As seen in DP2 and the first beta, many new color theming options are being added to Android 13. Although no confirmed details exist on the final range of options that will be part of the full rollout, the last beta included TONAL_SPOT, VIBRANT, EXPRESSIVE, and SPRITZ in the design range.

Many fans were expecting the addition of complete themed personalization in the latest edition, but it seems unlikely that any further personalization options will be added beyond those described here.

Support for Bluetooth LE Audio and Low Complexity Communications Codec will be made default with Android 13. This is expected to significantly boost audio quality and lower battery usage on devices with the required hardware.

Another welcome addition is a quick toggle QR Code Scanner via the notification tray, which works far better than Google Lens at scanning QR codes.

Something AirPods and other Bluetooth accessory users will appreciate post 13's release is Fast Pair. Devices will no longer require manual addition under Fast Pair, as your phone will simply alert you about any nearby devices and ask whether you would be interested in pairing with them.

App permissions for media access and notifications are becoming more sophisticated, giving users more control over what media apps they can access and what notifications they are allowed to send. A new private photo picker is also being introduced.

It remains to be seen when Google will go ahead with the full release of the next Android version and whether it will take into account the feedback of users from the many betas and developer previews it has conducted.

Users should track this space for the full list of features and changes after Android 13 is released.

Edited by R. Elahi