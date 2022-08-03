Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release date leaked for October: What to expect and more

There is always a flurry of leaks and rumors surrounding the Google Pixel before its release each year.

The company tried to break this tradition by teasing both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during the opening keynote of its 2022 I/O developer conference. However, a leak of the pre-order and launch dates for both devices earlier today has one-upped this effort.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech leaked the dates on the tech news outlet, claiming a very reputable source inside Google has confirmed the information.

Users can reportedly pre-order Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro from October 6

According to Jon Prosser's sources, both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available for pre-order from October 6. The devices will reportedly be launched on October 13.

Both phones are expected to have a similar design. However, they will have an altered camera module that is now encased directly in the frame, making the individual sensors more noticeable.

Leaked launch dates for Pixel phones have turned out to be true for every Pixel phone since they started surfacing in 2020, before the Pixel 5's launch.

Prosser has largely been accurate with his release date predictions. The launch dates of the Pixel 5, 5a and 6 were correctly predicted by his sources.

What else did the opening keynote of Google's 2022 I/O developer conference reveal?

The Google Pixel 7 reveal during the May keynote also featured release announcements for a variety of other products, including the Pixel 6A, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch and Tablet.

The launch dates for these products have not yet been confirmed. However, there is a high probability that they will be launched at the same October 6 event.

Excitement for the Pixel 6A is also palpable, as the phone will be priced at $449, just a few hundred dollars short of the speculated price of the Pixel 7.

Details are scarce on the new flagship(s), with only the design, the presence of the new Tensor chip and out-of-the-box Android 13 currently known.

The Pixel Buds Pro, a direct competitor of Apple's Airpods Pro, will be released at the same price as its Apple counterpart, i.e., $200. Features like noise cancelation, transparency mode and built-in Assistant are expected to be available.

No confirmed details have been released about the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet, but many expect leaks surrounding these devices in the near future.

Fans are very excited about Google's fall lineup this year, despite the heavy competition the tech giant is facing from companies like Apple and Samsung.

