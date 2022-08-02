"We expect to have it back fairly soon": Google removes in-built timer from search engine

Google's vast range of services make up a large chunk of the staples of the internet. One of the most popular services the search engine offered was the timer clock, which was built into the search feature itself, to allow people to search for a "10 minute timer" and get an already set-up timer ready to go.

This feature is currently unavailable and has been for atleast the past two weeks. Many regular users of the feature have been clamoring for its return since the issue was first brought to light on July 21st.

Google's Public Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, has said that the team is looking into the issue. He also shared a timeline as to when the timer might return to search, in response to widespread media coverage of the issue today.

Danny Sullivan @dannysullivan @verge The why is we have an issue that we've been looking and, and we expect to have it back fairly soon. @verge The why is we have an issue that we've been looking and, and we expect to have it back fairly soon.

Read on to find out more about why this feature has been removed, and when users can expect it to return.

In-built timer removed from Google Search, no set date for return yet

The issue was first brought to light by Barry Schwartz, an SEO strategist and verified Twitter user, who tagged Danny Sullivan and notified him about the same.

Requests for a definitive timeline on the feature's return did not receive a reply until earlier today, where Sullivan said it's expected to return "fairly soon."

Speculation as to what the issue could be has brought several possible bugs that the company could be working towards fixing to light.

As seen in the above video, the timer seems to be returning to the initial requested value by the user after a few seconds. It should be noted that the inbuilt stop watch, added to Search alongside the timer in 2013, has also been removed.

Users react to removal of the in-built timer from Search

Many Twitter users questioned and poked fun at the fervent demand for a timer feature as nearly every phone and computer comes with all of these features already built in. Additionally, many third-party developers upload Clock apps daily.

Those demanding the timer's return feel the convenience of searching for their desired timer and getting it readymade is unmatched.

Trent L @TrentTechnic @dannysullivan @rustybrick I use the timer feature all the time. It is such a convenient feature when I am cooking. @dannysullivan @rustybrick I use the timer feature all the time. It is such a convenient feature when I am cooking.

Tero @itsme_tero @dannysullivan @rustybrick Any updates? I've been using this feature for so long... Why would it be removed? @dannysullivan @rustybrick Any updates? I've been using this feature for so long... Why would it be removed?

As Google increases the range of services it provides from the get-go, many older features have taken a hit, and many users seem ticked off by this.

poforprez @arunmishra7777 @verge They haven't been spending a ton of time adding features to search in recent years, they've been slowly selectively moving these things into Assistant-only availability to beef that up/make them part of that speech/search flow. @verge They haven't been spending a ton of time adding features to search in recent years, they've been slowly selectively moving these things into Assistant-only availability to beef that up/make them part of that speech/search flow.

Instances of Google removing features without notice have increased in frequency recently, but almost all features were soon returned to Search. Examples include the tip calculator, metronome, calorie counter, and many more. It remains to be seen if and when these features will be brought back.

