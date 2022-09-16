10 most useful websites for school research

Researching for school projects and assignments has never been easier for students, with the internet growing and accumulating more information every day.

By investing ample time and effort into internet research, students can improve their analysis of specific subjects massively.

This article lists websites and extensions that can help students complete their research and organize their work to complete it efficiently.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Doaj, Research Gate, and 8 other websites that will help with school work

1) JSTOR

A trustable source for research (Image via JSTOR)

JSTOR.org is an online digital library comprised of thousands of academic journals, books, articles, and images, which have been digitized to be more accessible. It was founded in 1995 in New York City.

JSTOR stands for "Journal Storage." The website provides researchers with full-text searches of almost 2,000 journals and is highly reliable. It is used as a primary source of information by many professional researchers.

JSTOR.org is completely free to use and accessible worldwide.

2) Weavatools

Organize your research using Weava (Image via Weava)

Weavatools.com is a research tool that has the ability to highlight, annotate, and organize your essays and dissertations. It works as an extension to one's browser and has minimal effect on PC performance.

Users can also access their highlighted and annotated text on other devices by logging into their Weave account, which is available on the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore.

Weavatools.com is free to use. However, it has a premium plan which adds some advanced features such as unlimited storage limit and subfolders. It costs $3.99 per month.

3) Citation Machine

While working on a thesis or dissertation, citing sources is important. Citationmachine.net is the perfect website to help students credit their sources and create citations/references. It has support for APA, MLA, Chicago, Turabian, and 7000 more citation styles, all in one place.

Citationmachine.net is completely free to use. However, it also has a premium plan called Citation Machine Plus, which includes unlimited grammar checks, unlimited expert help, the ability to save citations, and plagiarism detection. It is available for $19.95 per month.

4) Small SEO Tools

Some tools from Small SEO Tools (Image via Small SEO Tools)

Smallseotools.com will help students perfect their essay, dissertation, or thesis. The website has multiple text analysis tools that will remove all sorts of mistakes from one's writing. Some of the tools include article rewrites, grammar checkers, word counters, paraphrasing tools, word combiners, image-to-text converters, and text-to-speech.

Other than tools to help with text, the website also has image-editing tools, keyword tools, backlink tools, website management tools, and more. It is free to use but has some premium plans that remove ads and add more features. The plans start from $19.80 per month and go all the way up to $249.80.

5) Research Gate

Researchgate.net is a useful website for scholars and researchers. It is community-run and has more than 135 million publication pages.

The website has virtually a lot of information about many topics, such as engineering, mathematics, physics, social science, astrophysics, and medicine.

Researchgate.net is completely free to use, and users can even publish their own content. Moreover, researchers can also ask or answer questions and find collaborators to work on assignments together.

6) Google Scholar

Scholar.google.com is one of the most intricate search engines. It provides a platform for researchers to find sources and various books, articles, theses, abstracts, and court opinions from professional societies, online repositories, universities, and academic publishers.

Scholar.google.com even ranks documents that show up in the search results. It does this by weighing the full text of the document, checking where it was published, who it was written by, and how recently it has been cited.

7) Doaj

Doaj.org is a community-curated online directory that provides researchers access to high-quality, peer-reviewed journals. It was launched in 2003.

DOAJ stands for Directory of Open Access Journals. It has journals and articles in 80 languages, from 130 countries, 18,000+ journals, and almost eight million article records.

Doaj.org is completely free to use and is a trusted source to complete school essays and assignments.

8) ScienceOpen

Scienceopen.com has plenty of content for researchers, with 80 million publications and 25,000+ journals from 30 million authors. Users can also publish their content and promote their work on the website.

It is freely available to publishers, researchers, and institutions and is a great platform for finding information on niche subjects and topics.

9) Sci-Hub

A trustable source for science research (Image via Sci-Hub)

Sci-hub.se provides free access to a wide variety of scientific information. It has a database of more than 88 million research articles and books available worldwide to everyone. It was founded in 2011.

Sci-hub.se is quite controversial as it sometimes doesn't regard copyright laws and bypasses publishers' paywalls. There is no guarantee that the website will stay up, as it can be taken down due to copyright restrictions at any time.

10) Brainly

Brainly.in is the perfect website for any academic question a student may have. It is run by the community and has over 350 million students and experts contributing to it.

Any questions about specific topics can be asked on this platform. They will then be answered by experts or other students.

Users will have to create an account before using the website, but it is completely free.

