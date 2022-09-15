Chromebook vs MacBook: Which is the best option for students in 2022

With a lot of teaching being done remotely, students need a fast and reliable laptop, and there are a lot of options on the market. Apple MacBooks compared to Chromebooks aren't too different in terms of portability, performance, price, and features. However, Chromebooks are manufactured by many companies and are available in various price ranges with varying performances.

The general perception of these devices is that MacBooks are fast and expensive whereas Chromebooks are cheap and average. It is valid to some extent, but it highly depends on the model as well.

Apple MacBooks start from $999 and go up to $2,399, whereas some reliable Chromebooks start from $250 with the best ones costing slightly over $1000. This article will lay out the main differences between the two devices and conclude which type is best for students.

Apple MacBooks vs Chromebooks for students

Overview

Apple MacBooks are premium devices that have the fastest performance, latest features, great displays, and reliable battery life, but it's not something every student can afford. Chromebooks are comparatively affordable, highly portable, available in different sizes, and fast enough for student-based work.

Both types of devices also have disadvantages as well. MacBooks do not have a variety of ports such as HDMI-in and an audio jack, which is a massive inconvenience for some. Moreover, Apple devices are not upgradable and are expensive to fix if something goes wrong.

Chromebooks are infamous for having limited local storage, which forces users to carry external storage at all times. Additionally, there are no Chromebooks with screens larger than 15.6", which could be a disadvantage to some, and lastly, unless the device is top-spec, multitasking will slow them down by a great margin.

macOS vs Chrome OS

The most significant difference between the two devices is the operating system. Apple's macOS is one of the most secure operating systems out there, which is also fast and dependable. It has the ability to run most programs compared to its competition.

It is snappy, with no visible lag. However, if the user is unfamiliar with the software, there may be a learning curve for them. Apple releases a new update for their devices every year.

Chrome OS is owned by Google and one of the most significant disadvantages of the operating system is that the user needs to be connected to the internet to fully use the device.

It does not install programs, but rather uses "web apps" such as Google Docs, which requires the internet to run. Similarly, there is a web-substitute for all kinds of work a student does. The company provides regular system updates to the operating software.

Hardware quality

Apple devices are renowned for their high level of quality, and that is also the case for MacBooks. The build quality is nothing less than the best, which also has top performance.

Apple's latest MacBooks have the latest M2 chip, which provides one of the best laptop performances according to benchmarks. Due to this, the longevity increases with consistency for the next five years at a minimum.

MacBooks also have some of the best screens on laptops, with the latest having a Liquid Retina display with 2560x1664 native resolution and a wide color gamut that represents a large spectrum of colors for the most accurate display.

MacBooks are available in 13-inch to 16-inch sizes. The battery life of MacBooks is also the best-in-class that lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge, making them perfect for students.

The quality of the Chromebook highly depends on the model, but the best ones have a great build quality. They have some extra features such as a touchscreen and 2-in-1 design so that they can also be used as a tablet. The software automatically adapts to tablet mode when being used as one. They are available in various sizes, with most of them ranging from 11-inches to 14-inches.

Verdict

If the budget is not an issue, the best choice is an Apple MacBook. This will provide the user with the fastest performance, best display, and longevity. It can be used for extensive work such as video editing, designing, and multi-tasking without any hassle.

However, with everything that comes with a MacBook, it may be overkill for students, and if someone is looking to save money, a Chromebook is not a bad choice. With the added benefit of saving money, students will also have a device that will be perfect for basic work. Most of them can also be used as tablets, which adds versatility.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta