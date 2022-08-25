How to install ChromeOS on your old laptop

ChromeOS is one of the newer options available in the Operating Systems market and offers something quite different from the more traditional powerhouse in the form of Windows. Many are still confused about what the system provides at its full potential. Another major dilemma is also installing the software in the first place.

The operating system's market has evolved dramatically over the last two decades, and users have more options than ever. Windows has traditionally been the frontrunner in the new millennium, and most devices (excluding Apple products) come installed with it.

That doesn't necessarily mean that a user must stay within the restrictions. Different operating systems have their strengths and weaknesses; for some, ChromeOS could be a better option. While it's not one of the easiest things to install outside the Chromebooks, there is definitely a solution.

The software must be separately installed since only a few devices come with it in-built. For older laptops, this is almost certain given the time of inception of the software. Nevertheless, installing it is relatively simple and easy as long as the user knows the correct steps.

Disclaimer: Neverware has been acquired by Google and users can try the ChromeOS Flex in the same fashion.

ChromeOS can now be installed on any laptop through a few simple steps

The ChromeOS software is restricted to the Chromebooks by Google. That has changed over the last few years, thanks to an open-source project by Neverware. Here are the following steps that demonstrate how a person can install the system on any device:

Step 1: Get the prerequisites right. One is to ensure that the Google Chrome browser is used. Users will also require a separate device and a USB drive to complete the installation. The USB drive should also have at least 8 GB of free space.

Step 2: Download CloudReady Home Edition from Neverware. This version comes free of cost and is meant for individual use only. There are options for both 32 and 64-bit systems.

Step 3: Users must download the Chromebook Recovery Utility Drive app. Once it's downloaded, run the software.

Step 4: On the Recovery Utility software, choose "use local image" from the option on the top right.

Step 5: Navigate to where the CloudReady file is stored in a .bin format and select it.

Step 6: Insert the USB drive when prompted and select Create Now. A note of caution: all existing content on the USB drive will be deleted once the process is started. Once the process is complete, the bootable drive is ready.

Step 7: Plug the USB device into your device and restart it. Go to the boot selection menu and choose the USB drive from the available option. Most older laptops don't have Secure Boot, which will require it to be disabled if such a scenario arises.

Step 8: Users will be required to sign in using their Google account before they can proceed further with ChromeOS. Once the sign-in process is complete, users can access the operating system on their devices.

Step 9: It's advised that users install the OS on their PC rather than on the USB drive. This will allow Neverware CloudReady to update it automatically in the future.

While Google has yet to officially provide their OS outside the Chromebook line of devices officially, this is a beautiful bypass for users who want to try something different. ChromeOS is also web-based, allowing swifter operations, mainly if someone works within the Google ecosystem.

The ChromeOS applies to older laptops due to their lighter hardware requirements. The Chromebooks offer more affordable options to those who want a computer for work and education. However, the operating system, using the method mentioned above, can work wonders for older devices.

