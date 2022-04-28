5 best external storage devices to buy in 2022

Having an external storage device is convenient and a must-have for any gamer or professional. If you have multiple devices or a slow internet connection, having external storage makes things easier and faster since transferring large files will be seamless.

Games have been increasing in size, and this could make it hard to manage internal storage. Deciding which game needs to be deleted so the new one can take its place is difficult. Fortunately, external storage has become faster, with external SSDs gradually becoming the norm; prices of mechanical hard disks have decreased over the years as well.

Best external storage devices that can sort out your storage problems in 2022

1) WD Black P10 Game Drive

WD Black P10 Game Drive (Image via Western Digital)

This hard drive is compatible with all consoles and is specifically designed for storing games. The WD Black P10 Game Drive can be connected to a console or a gaming PC and has a look that can easily be described as edgy.

It is a 2.5-inch hard drive that spins at 5400RPM (rounds per minute), which is slow if compared to external SSDs as transfer speeds will max out at 140Mbps. But it is definitely cost-effective.

This WD Black P10 comes in three different capacities, starting from 2TB and going all the way to 5TB. The price begins at a low $89.99 for the 2TB variant, while the 5TB variant will be $149.99. The device weighs 226g and is 0.31-inches thick, making it incredibly portable.

2) SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD (Image via Western Digital)

The SandDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD is the best portable SSD for professionals. It is durable, has a grippy design, and is weather-resistant. It is also almost twice as fast as its predecessor. And this SanDisk SSD is secure with hardware-accelerated full disk encryption along with a five-year warranty.

Packed with a short 6-inch USB Type-C cable and an adapter, Type-C to Type-A, the device can conveniently connect to all your other devices right out of the box. It weighs 63 grams and has a durable silicone coating on the inside. Capacities with this SSD range from 500GB to 4TB, while the price can be between $94 and $699; the price will depend on the variant you select.

3) Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub 16TB

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub (Image via Amazon)

This is a unique external storage device that offers up to 16TB of storage. The FireCuda Gaming Hub connects to your PC and facilitates storing music, movies, games, and more while ensuring you never have to worry about space.

It is a hefty device that can power all your peripherals with its front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports. This feature will help you save your desk from clutter and spare some of the USB ports on your PC.

This device boasts a bold design with customizable RGB LED lighting powered by connecting the SSD to a power plug. Moreover, on the inside, there is a 3.5-inch hard drive that spins at 7200RPM.

Seagate's little monster weighs 1.3kg and costs $429; this price is for the regular version. There's another 8TB variant as well, and it costs $220.

4) Samsung X5

Samsung X5 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Portable X5 is currently one of the fastest external storage devices on the market. It offers security with AES 256-bit hardware encryption and a durable design. Furthermore, Samsung also offers a generous 3-year warranty.

With high-end read and write speeds that go up to 2.8 GB/s, it gets hot under heavy loads. It also comes in just one color option.

This external SSD has three different variants ranging from 500GB to 2TB. The price starts at $399 for the 500GB model and goes up to a hefty $1399 for the 2TB model.

5) Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q SSD 16TB

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q (Image via Sabrent)

Sabrent offers a compact, high-capacity SSD that is not offered by any other manufacturer, especially when you consider the quality of the device.

Speeds up to 2800 MB/s are impressive given the vast storage the device provides. It can be connected via a Thunderbolt 3 cable or a USB Type-C cable. It also has a power brick through which it has to be powered; without this brick, the device will not turn on.

The SSD can be configured in RAID 0, RAID 1, and JBOD. Both these configurations store data differently, offering various advantages. This device weighs 233g without the power brick and is made of solid aluminum. Sabrent also offers a 3-year warranty, and the price of this SSD is $2,899.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh