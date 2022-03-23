How to get Minecraft on Chromebook

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of platforms. With the amount of popularity the game has garnered over the years, it's no wonder that fans want to be able to play the game on many different types of devices, including Chromebooks.

Chromebooks are versatile electronics that are capable of a lot more than people think, including playing Minecraft. Here is how players can install the game on their Chromebooks.

How players can install Minecraft on a Chromebook

There are three different ways that players can install the game onto their Chromebook since they can install three different versions.

Players can install Education Edition (the easiest way), Java Edition, and the Android version of the title. Each of these methods is a little different but are easy to pull off by following the steps given below.

Installing Minecraft Education Edition on Chromebook

Players are able to install Education Edition directly from the Play Store. This version is centered around teaching children while engrossing them in the world of blocks. However, it has a lot of the same building functionality as the other editions. Here is how players can install it on their Chromebooks:

Ensure the Chromebook is updated to the latest OS version.

Select apps, and go to the Google Play Store.

Search the Play Store for Minecraft Education Edition.

Select Install, and begin the installation process.

Launch the game once installed. Students will get ten free sessions of play before needing to purchase the base game to continue playing.

Installing Minecraft Java Edition on a Chromebook

Installing the Java Edition will take a bit of work from the player. It should also be noted that Java Edition for Linux will not work if players have a Chromebook with an ARM-based chipset. Players can follow this method if their Chromebook has an x86 chipset from Intel or AMD. The steps to install Java Edition are below:

Open the Chromebook settings and head over to advanced settings.

Under the advanced settings, players should click the Developers tab and turn on the option in that menu for Linux Development Environment.

Players should proceed with the installation of the Linux Development Environment by clicking Next when it shows up.

After it is installed, a command window will pop up. Players should enter the following command into the prompt to update Linux: sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Hit enter after inputting the text above.

Go to the Minecraft downloads site and install the version for Debian / Ubuntu. This can be done by downloading Minecraft.deb.

Once it downloads, open the Linux files folder and copy the download from the Downloads folder into the Linux files folder.

Open the Linux files folder and double-click the program to run it.

Install the application.

Use the system's search feature to locate the Launcher. The game should launch, and players can now log in and play.

Installing Minecraft for Android

This is for the players who have ARM chipsets and cannot install Java Edition. In order to make it work, players will need to install a program called PoJavLauncher to enable the Chromebook to run the Android-based version. Here is how players can download and install the Android edition:

Players should open settings and verify their OS is the most recent version.

Head to the Google Play Store.

Once in the Google Play Store, players should search for PoJavLauncher.

Click install, and run it once installed. Grant it the permissions it needs.

Once installed, it will download the things players need to get started and will launch the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi