How to enable macOS dark mode for MacBook and iMac

The dark mode on macOS is a helpful feature that can come in handy based on the location and situation of the user. There was a significant period when they didn't have the choice to customize the option.

However, this is no longer the case; all users now have the option on the iMac and the portable Macbook. Those confused can read through the following few sections to get the step-by-step methods of enabling the feature.

Most devices, PC or mobile, come with the benefits of light and dark modes. The latter is mainly used when there's no outside sunlight as the artificial lights can appear too bright/reflect on the screen unless a dark mode is used.

Thankfully, those who use MacBooks and iMacs will have no issues, as all recent macOS builds have the option to switch from light to dark mode. While most users will be accustomed to the white-skinned mode of their devices, they can choose to switch for their own convenience.

Enabling dark mode on macOS is easy and can be done on both MacBook and iMac

As mentioned above, the dark mode is a recent addition that Apple has provided. It is a much-requested feature from users worldwide and allows a crispier look.

The macOS dark mode works system-wide and is adopted automatically by all first-party apps when enabled. Third-party apps also have the option to adopt it, but it will have to be done manually by users.

Enabling dark mode is relatively straightforward, and macOS provides users with a steady and easy process.

Step 1: Find the Apple menu on the device. Once found, choose 'System Preferences.'

Step 2: Click on 'General.' There will be a host of options that will be available in this window.

Step 3: There will be a section called Appearance that will show all three available options. Users will have to choose the dark mode, which will change the system-wide settings from the existing one.

That's all users need to do to enable dark mode on their MacOS-run devices. There's also an auto mode that is more beneficial for those who love to automate things.

The auto mode automatically switches between light and dark modes based on local timings.

The dark mode is handy in certain conditions, which has been the main reason for its addition. Typically, both MacBooks and iMacs come with light settings, but some have complained about it being too distracting.

The darker tones of the dark mode allow users to concentrate more on their work. Since it's system-wide, enabling it from the system preferences enables it automatically across all first-party applications.

Additionally, several third-party applications offer support for dark mode, providing more convenience.

Users of macOS can also choose to mix and match between the two. While they can keep dark mode enabled, they can select the light mode across some applications if they want to retain the white skin.

This can be done from the in-app settings for the respective applications. It allows the co-existence of both modes according to the user's requirements.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer