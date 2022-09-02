10 best Chromebooks for students in 2022

Chromebooks for students do not need to be the best in performance but rather the best in portability and battery life with an exceptional screen so it covers all the needs.

Chromebooks are powered by Google's ChromeOS, which boots fast, is power efficient, and has all the features a student may need, such as built-in antivirus, automatic updates, and more.

Today, many manufacturers offer competent Chromebooks, such as Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more, with unique features, solid build quality, and good keyboards, making them stand out from the competition.

Chromebooks are portable and perfect for student work

1) Dell Chromebook 3100 - $259

The Dell Chromebook 3100 is great for students (Image via Amazon)

The Dell 3100 is a rugged Chromebook designed to be durable and last through the years while being affordable. It is compact, with an 11.6-inch screen with 1366 x 768 resolution, powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4 GB RAM, and 16 GB of storage that is unfortunately not expandable.

It has four USB ports, which is more than enough for a Chromebook. Adding to its sturdy design, its keyboard is spill-resistant, has accidental damage coverage, and has a strong plastic chassis, perfect for students.

2) HP Chromebook x360 141 - $339

The HP Chromebook x360 14a (Image via Amazon)

The HP x360 is an overall great Chromebook featuring fast performance, a great display, and features that suit students. It has a 1366 x 768 resolution 14-inch display and is packed with an Intel Pentium Silver, Intel UHD Graphics 605, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage which is expandable through a microSD card slot.

The 2-in-1 design is excellent in the tablet and desktop modes with a backlit keyboard that is comfortable to type on. It has three USB ports, two Type-C and one Type-A, and it also features a headphone jack.

3) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 - $359

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (Image via Amazon)

This high-quality Lenovo Chromebook is affordable, has an excellent battery life, a vibrant display, and a flexible form factor that make it a versatile option for students.

It has a 13.3-inch display, 4/8 GB RAM, and 64/128 GB storage, depending on the variant chosen. It has a magnetic fabric rear cover with a built-in kickstand and a detachable magnetic keyboard that will not damage the screen.

At less than $400, it is a great option for students as it is lightweight, fast, and an overall reliable device. However, it has its downsides, such as no headphone jack and the absence of expandable storage.

4) HP Chromebook X2 - $439

Students will enjoy the HP Chromebook X2 (Image via Amazon)

It is a mini Chromebook that packs performance in its 11-inch form factor and has features that make it suitable for students. It has a great 1440p IPS display that is multi-touch enabled, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage that bring in fast performance and long battery life.

The HP Chromebook X2 has a 2-in-1 design as it can also work as a tablet, comes with a detachable keyboard, which is satisfying to use, and ChromeOS works perfectly well in both laptop and tablet mode. The downside is that it doesn't have expandable storage or an audio jack, with only two USB Type-C ports.

5) Acer Chromebook Spin 713 - $499

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (Image via Acer)

It is currently one of the best Chromebooks on the market as it has all the features needed. It has a beautiful 13.5-inch, crisp 1504p display and top-notch specifications, including the Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD, which makes it an overall great choice.

The Acer Spin 713 has a standard 720p webcam and a decent microphone. Moreover, it also has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures fast transfer speeds and low-latency connections for wireless headphones.

Although it does not have the most modern design, it has a comfortable keyboard, a responsive trackpad, and a touchscreen that feels premium without any input lag.

6) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 - $499.99

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Image via Amazon)

A trendy Chromebook by Samsung is not only stylish but also has superb performance. It features an Intel Celeron 5205U processor with Intel UHD graphics, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage.

The screen is full HD, which is 13.3-inches in size and QLED, meaning it has almost perfect contrast with dark blacks and more vivid colors.

It has a lightweight convertible design that weighs 1.2 kg. The keyboard is backlit and made of plastic with an aluminum lid, with no flex, as it has a solid build quality.

It has a microSD card slot for expandable storage, a headphone jack, and two USB Type-C ports, with one on each side.

7) Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook - $499

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (Image via Amazon)

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a premium Chromebook with a convertible design, an excellent keyboard, and solid build quality, all while being lightweight. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio screen which is 13.3-inches in size, IPS, and full HD.

It is powered completely by AMD, with a Ryzen 5 3500C processor and a Radeon Vega Mobile graphics card. The device has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Other features include four USB ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, an audio jack, WiFi 6, and a 720p webcam with a total weight of 1.5 kg. However, there are some downsides, such as poor battery life and a subpar stylus, which could be a dealbreaker for some students.

8) ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 - $639

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 (Image via Amazon)

The ASUS Flip C436 has a 2-in-1 design, with a 14-inch screen in the size of a 13-inch chassis. It is powered by Intel Core i3 with Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage, which is expandable as it has a microSD card slot.

The specifications add up to offer fast performance, which will be more than enough for student work.

The keyboard is backlit, although not detachable. It has a great battery life that lasts up to nine hours on a single charge. It has an audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, and a volume rocker.

9) Google Pixelbook Go - $649

The Google Pixelbook Go (Image via Amazon)

Google's latest Pixelbook is an excellent option for those looking for a lightweight, top-performing, and affordable gadget compared to their previous products, appropriate for students. It is packed with an Intel Core i5 Dual Core with Intel UHD graphics 615, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage.

The LCD screen is 13.3-inches in size, which is full HD with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Surprisingly, it has a 1080p webcam which is rare in Chromebooks.

The design is sleek, with a total thickness of 0.5 inches and weighing 1 kg. It comes in two colors, black and pink. Lastly, it has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, 2x USB-C 3.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

10) ASUS Chromebook CX9 - $749

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS CX9 offers function and form as it has top-notch specifications and a sleek design. It has a full HD 14-inch touchscreen display with a 4K option, Intel 11th Gen processor, Intel Irix Xe graphics card, 16 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD, which ensures fast multitasking, all while being incredibly lightweight at just over 1 kg.

It also has an excellent battery life that can last over ten hours on one charge. The design is unique, with an aluminum alloy chassis and thin bezels with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and an LED-illuminated numeric keypad activated by tapping the icon in the top-right corner of the trackpad.

It also has a spill-resistant keyboard that is suitable for a student-oriented life.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer