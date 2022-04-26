7 best wireless headphones to buy under $500 (2022)

Wireless headphones are a preferred piece of equipment for people on the go, as they offer flexibility and convenience that basic wired headphones simply cannot offer. Earlier, wireless headphones were criticized for their compromised sound reproduction. Now that the tables have turned, the market is flourishing with great sounding wireless headphones that are just as impressive as the wired offerings.

The sub $500 wireless headphone market is composed of a wide array of headphones, which makes it somewhat complicated for the general buyer to make a sound decision. This article lists seven great options to buy in 2022.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

7 best wireless headphones for 2022 are:

Sony WH-1000XM4

Bowers and Wilksins PX7

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones

MEE AUDIO AIR-FI MATRIX2 AF 62

1) Sony WH-1000XM4 - $489.99

Probably one of the most well-known and reliable brands included in this list has to be Sony. The WH-1000XM4 is a sound choice that ticks off all the right boxes for good wireless headphones. It has an advanced active noise cancelation feature that fits in perfectly with the wireless capability.

Being on the go requires us to go through constant background noise, and the advanced noise cancelation in the WH-1000 XM4 ensures that every word and note is heard with unreal clarity at all times. The XM4 has incredible battery life and low latency that works well with games like Genshin Impact.

2) Bowers and Wilksins PX7 - $399

The Bowers and Wilksins PX7 is an interesting headphone that also offers noise cancelation. The headphones have a solid build and equally matched comfort. The side arms of the PX7 are composed of carbon fiber, inspired by race cars. They are also impressive sonically, and the PX7 offers a rich and clear output.

The battery life of the PX7 is a solid 30 hours, with a fast-charging capability that can achieve a six-hour battery life from just 15 minutes of charging.

3) Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless - $199.99

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is a great mid-range option in the wireless segment. These headphones are the perfect solution for all bass heads. The Crusher Evo offers patented technology by Skullcandy called 'Crusher Bass.' This technology can be effortlessly switched on through a convenient slider.

The headphones also feature a mammoth 40-hour battery life. A 10-minute charge will result in a battery life of four hours.

4) Bose QuietComfort 45 - $329

Bose is an embodiment of quality in the audio segment. The QuietComfort 45 is an exceptional offering that follows the same standards. Bose's exclusive wireless technology enables deep, immersive sounds on a diverse audio spectrum. Aesthetically, the QuietComfort 45 comes across as an elegant design with a robust build quality that will last for years.

The only con that the previous iteration had - an average battery life of 15 hours - has also been addressed. Overall, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a viable purchase for those that want a great quality headset with no compromise on reliability.

5) Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 - $199

Audio Technica is a staple in studio audio, and the company is known to produce some of the best sounding audio equipment. With the ATH-M50xBT2, Audio Technica has cleverly integrated their studio-grade sound into headphones targeted at the general consumer. That being said, casuals, gamers, and hardcore audiophiles alike will appreciate the headphones for their great value. Moreover, thanks to a precisely tuned audio system, enemy steps sound remarkably clear in games like Fortnite.

The headphones offer a feature of multi-device pairing, which allows one to effortlessly switch between work and play as desired. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 also has a prodigious battery life of 60 hours, setting an absolute standard in the wireless audio segment.

6) Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones - $349.95

Sennheiser PCC 550-II is a set of headphones designed and marketed to travelers and those on the go. The premier feature that fulfills its made-for-traveler claim is its excellent noise cancelation. The triple array microphone included establishes a smooth on the go calling experience.

Another feature of these headphones is their innate support for the voice assistant Alexa. All these features combined make the Sennheiser PXC 550-II a dominant purchase for on the go working professionals and travelers.

7) MEE AUDIO AIR-FI MATRIX2 AF 62 - $361.29

MEE as a brand is fairly new to the headphone market, but the company has managed to build a great reputation. The Audio AIR-FI MATRIX2 AF 62 is equipped with dual 40mm drivers that support aptX and AAC codecs. The resulting audio output is satisfyingly balanced and open to a range of audiophiles.

The headphones also have a sleek carbon fiber build, comfortable ear cushions, and a transient headband. With the Audio AIR-FI MATRIX2 AF 62, MEE has provided an all-round headset that simply does not cut corners.

