5 best mobile gaming earbuds for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, a division of Tencent Games. It has been available on both platforms, iOS and Android, since March 19, 2018.

With the increasing popularity of the most-played battle royale game on mobile devices, there has been an increase in demand for gaming accessories like headphones and triggers.

While there are thousands of gaming earbuds one can use to play the game, only a few can deliver a smooth gaming experience with high-quality sound. This article features the five best mobile gaming earbuds for PUBG mobile.

Top gaming earbuds for PUBG Mobile

1) Skullcandy Indy

Skullcandy Indy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skullcandy Indy is one of the best earbuds for playing PUBG mobile as it offers excellent sound quality with zero latency. It is best at this price point and offers removable stability and ear gels for a secure fit. Sound Pressure Level - 95±3dB.

It provides up to 16 hours of battery life and has an IP55 rating (sweat, water and dust resistance). What makes the earbuds qualify for this list will be their call, track and volume touch controls.

Price - $28.95

2) Nothing Ear 1

Nothing Ear 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nothing Buds 1 comes next in the list and offers users everything at this price point. These are some of the lightest and most comfortable earbuds on the market. It comes with active noise cancelation and has a great microphone, which is considered among the best.

With an IPX4 rating, it qualifies to be great even for workout sessions. Its comfort and microphone make it one of the best earbuds for playing PUBG mobile.

Price - $99

3) OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

OnePlus Buds Pro is on the higher end of this list, considering its price. It comes with a Smart Adaptive Noise Cancelation as OnePlus Buds Pro automatically adapts to the ambient sound environment so that one can immerse themselves in the deepest sounds.

It promises 10 hours of battery life with just 10 mins of charging and 38 hours of battery life in total. OnePlus Buds Pro is rated IP55 for water and sweat resistance, making it perfect for the outdoors and the gym.

Price - $149

4) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is one of the costliest yet best. It has intelligent, active noise cancelation and touch-music control. This lets users control music without reaching into their pockets, skip songs, launch music, and answer calls simply by tapping on their buds. With this feature, you can stay in the moment.

"Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap; Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 ambient levels."

Its IPX7 rating provides water resistance to keep the galaxy buds running even with a little rain. They’re even protected for immersion up to 3 feet deep for a half-hour.

Price - $150

5) AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

AirPods Pro tops the list with its best in-market microphones, sound, and noise cancelation. It features a transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world, three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, sweat and water resistance, quick access to Siri, and a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Even though it is over the $1000 range, it is the best device that one can find for playing games like PUBG mobile, enhancing the gameplay experience to the fullest.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar