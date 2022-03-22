PUBG Mobile x Lamborghini collaboration announced: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile seems to be on a collaboration spree as the developers have announced multiple collaborations in the course of this month alone. The game revealed a partnership with Warframe earlier this month, and they have now notified fans about a collaboration with Lamborghini.

The title previously collaborated with several famous automobile manufacturers, including Koenigsegg, McLaren, and even Tesla, which delivered an unforgettable experience. Many visually stunning car skins were released, garnering widespread appreciation from gamers.

Everything to know about the PUBG Mobile x Lamborghini collaboration

Earlier today, PUBG Mobile, on their official social media handles, posted a trailer of their collaboration with Lamborghini, an Italian brand and manufacturer of luxury sports vehicles and SUVs.

Although the developers have not specified when the collaboration will begin in the game, users expect it to start soon, as stated in the post.

It will likely bring in multiple car skins. According to leaks, three separate Lamborghini Models will be available for Coupe RB, Dacia, and UAZ.

The following car skins are expected to be accessible at one of the events, where players must spend UC.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Blue

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo

Lamborghini Urus Pink

Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti

Lamborghini Estoque Oro

Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey

All these skins come with Vehicle Music and Team Up Broadcast. Players can check out the video above to catch a glimpse of individual skins within the game.

The developers have hardly disappointed fans in this regard and have constantly exceeded players' expectations. It will be interesting to observe how this collaboration unfolds and how well gamers respond to this new partnership.

Users will have to patiently wait for the introduction of the new skins to the game, and, for the time being, they can enjoy the 4th Anniversary celebrations and content in PUBG Mobile.

Numerous successful and unforgettable collaborations have transpired over the last few months, which gamers will remember for a long time. Beginning with the PUBG Mobile 1.7 release, players were introduced to the Arcane collaboration. In contrast, the Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration was the primary focus of the 1.8 version.

