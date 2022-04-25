Best Genshin Impact Rosaria builds for different roles (April 2022)

Rosaria has returned to Genshin Impact in the 2.6 update, alongside Razor, Sayu, and Ayaka. The 4-star Cryo Polearm character is primarily used in Mono Cryo or Freeze teams as a support unit and she definitely does her job flawlessly.

Rosaria's Elemental Skill is unique as it allows her to quickly get behind her opponent while dealing Cryo DMG. The Elemental Burst summons a Cryo field that constantly deals damage to nearby enemies.

Here's how players can build Rosaria and make the most out of her in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons and artifacts for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Rosaria's Elemental Burst has a 60 Energy cost which isn't too high. Hence, players do not need to stack a ton of Energy Recharge on her. She is mostly used as a burst DPS character because Elemental Burst is the main source of her damage.

Accordingly, these are the best weapons and artifacts for Rosaria:

Weapons

Wavebreaker's Fin: High base ATK (620), increases Elemental Burst DMG.

High base ATK (620), increases Elemental Burst DMG. Deathmatch: Crit Rate sub-stat is desirable and the passive ability increases ATK.

Crit Rate sub-stat is desirable and the passive ability increases ATK. Dragon's Bane: Only recommended if Rosaria is put in a Melt team.

All 5-star Polearms, including Staff of Homa, Vortex Vanquisher, Primordial Jade-Winged Spear, and Skyward Spine have high base ATK and are viable for Rosaria.

Artifacts

There aren't a lot of choices when it comes to Rosaria's artifacts. If she's placed in a Freeze team, the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer is the best-in-slot. It can easily outperform any other set as it grants Cryo DMG bonus and additional Crit Rate against frozen enemies.

However, if players do not have a good 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set, a brilliant alternative is a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige owing to the additional burst DMG.

Inactive @jempolbenny Wait..... 4 pc lavawalker Rosaria might be great Wait..... 4 pc lavawalker Rosaria might be great😳😳😳

A 2-piece Blizzard Strayer and a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige set is also recommended for players who want to have the maximum Cryo DMG and Elemental Burst DMG.

For a Melt team, the 4-piece Lavawalker set that increases Pyro Res and grants increased damage against Pyro-affected enemies is the best-in-slot.

For artifact stats, players should have an ATK% Sands, Cryo DMG Bonus% Goblet, and a Crit DMG Circlet. In sub-stats, Crit stats are the most important, followed by ATK% and Energy Recharge. Elemental Mastery is only good for Melt teams.

Best Genshin Impact teams for Rosaria

Rosaria works best as a quick swap Cryo sub-DPS in any team. In simple words, she should stay on the field mainly during her Elemental Burst.

Some of the best teams in which Rosaria is efficient as a quick swap sub-DPS are:

Rosaria, Kaeya, Xingqiu, Kazuha

Rosaria, Ayaka, Xingqiu, Venti

Players can replace Kaeya with Ganyu and Shenhe in the first team. Xingqiu can be replaced with Mona and Kokomi as their Hydro application is equally great. Last but not least, Venti can be put in the team instead of Kazuha.

However, Rosaria can also be used in Reverse Melt teams like:

Rosaria, Xiangling, Bennett, Kazuha

The fourth slot in this team is really flexible. Players can add Cryo support like Kaeya and Shenhe, and Anemo supports like Sucrose and Kazuha, or shielders such as Zhongli.

Rosaria is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. Players wishing for Ayaka will not regret it if they unlock the nun at Church of Favnius or any of her constellations.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan