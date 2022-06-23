5 best Lenovo gaming laptops to buy in 2022

The gaming laptop market has currently reached its peak, and it looks like it will stay this way until the launch of a new laptop GPU or processor. Big brands like Gigabyte, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus are constantly competing to provide the best specs at the best prices.

In the world of processors, AMD has its Ryzen 6000 series lined up against Intel's latest 12th Gen laptop processors. Nvidia is literally dominating the market with their second-gen RTX series mobile GPUs based on Ampere architecture. AMD is also rising from its heavy downfall by manufacturing cheap GPUs like the RX 5500M and the RX 6600M.

Lenovo has always been one of the most promising gaming laptop manufacturers. The brand started its journey with the Legion series that targeted serious gamers. They have now also released the IdeaPad Gaming series, which provides cheap gaming laptops for entry-level gamers. Without further ado, here are the five best gaming laptops from Lenovo in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great Lenovo gaming laptops in 2022: Specs, prices, and more

5) IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7

15.6" FHD 120Hz display

i5 12500H

RTX 3050Ti

8 GB RAM

256 GB SSD

The new IdeaPad Gaming 3 is Lenovo's laptop series for entry level gamers. Of all the brands, this is currently one of the best budget gaming laptop series on the market. The 15.6" FHD anti-glare display has 250 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is powered by Intel's latest 12th gen Core i5 12500H processor with 12 cores and 16 threads. The graphics card is an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. This gaming laptop has 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop also has great thermal capabilities and a sleek design.

Priced at $924.99

4) Legion 5 15" Premium

15.6" FHD 120Hz display

Ryzen 5 5600H

RX 6600M

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

The Lenovo Legion 5 15" Premium is the only gaming laptop on this list with AMD's latest 6000 series GPU. The stunning 15.6" FHD display comes with a 120Hz fast refresh rate and 250 nits peak brightness. This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a 16 MB cache. The base clock is 3.3GHz, and the boost clock goes up to 4.2GHz.

The RX6600m GPU belongs to AMD's latest RX 6000 GPU series. It has an 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, providing 20% better graphical performance than the RTX 3050Ti. The Legion 5 is packed with 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The 60Wh Li-polymer battery lasts for hours.

Priced at $1,039.99

3) Legion 5 Gen 6 15" Premium

15.6" FHD 120Hz display

i5 11400H

RTX 3060

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

The Legion 5 Gen 6 15" Premium is the pick for the best mid-range laptop on this list. The amazing 15.6" FHD anti-glare display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits peak brightness. This laptop is powered by Intel's 11th Gen i5 11400H processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a 12 MB cache. The base clock of this CPU is 2.7GHz, which goes up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost.

The Legion 5 Gen 6 comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 that has 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There's also 16 gigs of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The 4 cell Li-polymer 60Wh battery provides solid battery backup. On the connectivity side, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

Priced at $1,364.99

2) Legion 5 Pro Gen 6

16" QHD 165Hz display

Ryzen 7 5800H

RTX 3070

16 GB RAM

1 TB SSD

The Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD is a solid option for an enthusiast-level gaming laptop. As the name suggests, it comes with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 16 MB cache. The base clock can run at 3.2GHz, and the boost clock goes up to 4.4GHz.

The stunning 16" QHD display with an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 400, AMD Free-Sync, and Nvidia G-Sync. Speaking of Nvidia, the graphics card is an RTX 3070 with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There's also 16 GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 1 TB PCIe SSD.

Priced at $1,817.99

1) Legion 7 Gen 6

16" QHD 165Hz display

Ryzen 9 5900HX

RTX 3080

32 GB RAM

2 TB SSD

According to Lenovo, the Legion 7 is currently the world's most powerful 16" gaming laptop. The visually stunning 16" QHD 165Hz ultra-fast anti-glare display reaches a peak brightness of 500 nits. It also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 400 certifications.

This gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 16 MB cache. The base clock has a speed of 3.3GHz, and the boost clock goes up to 4.6GHz. The Nvidia RTX 3080 in this laptop is currently the second most powerful mobile GPU with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Legion 7 Gen 6 AMD packs 2 x 16 GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 2 TB of PCIe SSD. The Coldfront 3.0 technology offers a smart thermal solution. Lenovo's proprietary Q Control 4.0 helps users switch between different power usage modes.

Priced at $2,977.99

