7 best RGB RAMs for gaming PCs in 2022

When building a gaming PC, RGB enthusiasts tend to use every single part with RGB lighting. At first, RGB SSD was a breakthrough, but with ever-increasing demand from RGB fans, nowadays, even RGB gaming chairs are available in the market.

RAM being an essential part of gaming PCs, influential brands like G.Skill, Corsair, Gigabyte, Team Group, Kingstone, and Adata have committed themselves to making the flashiest RGB RAM sticks.

Setting aside the RGB part, other important factors should be considered when buying an RGB RAM. Speed, voltage, CAS latency, and type of heatspreader all play effective roles in RAMs for gaming PC.

Like a Ryzen build requires RAM with more speed, high gaming PCs usually ask for RAM with better CAS latency.

Seven most useful RGB RAMs for gaming PCs

1) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

DDR4 and DDR5

3200 MHz and 5600 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0 and 3.0

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB has been the holy grail of RAM, and it continues its reign in 2022. The custom 10-layer high-performance PCB and hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips guarantee high-speed performance, superior signal quality, and durability, leaving more room for overclocking.

Corsair's patented Dual-Path DHX cooling technology takes care of generated heat through PCB and external housing, allowing RAM sticks to perform well under heavy stress. The Dominator Platinum RGB RAM is available in different speed options, from 3200 MHz DDR4 to 5600 MHz DDR5.

With solid white and black color schemes, these RAM modules go really well with minimal gaming setups. And the 12 ultra-bright RGB Capellix RGB LEDs have various modes like Tetris, Water, Banner, and Meteor, which can be controlled via Corsair's iCUE software.

The Dominator Platinum RGB RAM has broad compatibility supporting XMP 2.0 and 3.0 for Intel gaming PCs, and it also works well with AMD gaming PCs. To help with overclocking, its voltage can be controlled via iCUE software, leaving the user in total control.

2) G.Skill Trident Z Royal

DDR4

5333 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0

The G.Skill Trident Z Royal RGB is such a lineup of RAM that, depending on their taste, people might love or hate it. This series of RAM from G.Skill is available from DDR4 2666 MHz to 5333 MHz memory speed options, though there is only a handful of the latter.

This newest member of the Trident Z family features a Crown Jewel design and is scrupulously crafted to display just the right amount of light refraction. The patented Radiant Crystalline Light Bar reflects a fantastic show of RGB LED lighting.

Matching the top-notch light bar design, gold and silver colored polished luxurious aluminum heatspreaders cool the memory modules in the renowned Trident Z tri-fin design, giving any gaming PC a dazzling look.

The Trident Z Royal software offers over a dozen lighting effects and up to 4 lighting profiles. Users can put a different lighting effect on each module or put them in sync.

Each memory module is made with hand-screened memory ICs on a custom 10-layer PCB to ensure solid signal strength, resulting in fast overclocking performance. Coming with Intel XMP 2.0 support, this series of RAM goes well with Intel and AMD gaming builds.

The RGB LED can also be controlled and synced via Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, or ASRock Polychrome Sync software to match the lighting scheme of any RGB gaming PC.

3) G.Skill Trident Z Neo

DDR4

Up to 4000 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0

The G.Skill Trident Z Neo is one of the newer versions of the G.Skill Trident Z, the first series of RGB RAMs. It is available in various speed options, from DDR4 2666 MHz to 4000 MHz, and is optimized to unlock the max potential of an AMD gaming PC to its full performance.

Black brushed aluminum, powder-coated silver, and the Trident Z Neo dual-toned heatspreader add a sharp tone to any gaming PC.

Inspired by the racing stripes of sports cars, the Trident Z Neo shows off a beveled edge at the top of the signature tri-fin design with the asymmetrical slant making it one of the RAM modules with the most ultra-modern looks. Built with hand-screened memory ICs and custom-made 10-layer PCBs, the Trident Z Neo ensures the most robust signal strength and fastest overclocking ability.

The RGB is addressable via the Trident Z or numerous other software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, or ASRock Polychrome Sync, to sync with the lighting theme of any RGB gaming PC.

4) Corsair Vengeance RT RGB

DDR4

Up to 3600 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0

The Vengeance RT RGB is one of the newer additions to the classic Vengeance series RAM from the renowned high-performance memory module manufacturer Corsair. The Vengeance RT RGB series RAM has also proven to provide better performance than the RGB RS and RGB Pro SL series of RAMs from the same brand.

This RAM series is optimized for max bandwidth and fast response times on the latest AMD motherboards. It also works well with Intel gaming PCs. Right out of the box, the Corsair Vengeance RT RGB series RAM automatically configures itself to run at maximum supported speed on a compatible gaming PC.

This RAM is available in 3200 MHz and 3600 MHz kits. It also has a remarkable design with wide aluminum heatspreaders available in white, black, and gunmetal and black color options to match any gaming PC.

The dynamic ten-zone RGB LEDs, encased in a panoramic light pipe, provide unobstructed viewing from every angle. It is also addressable via Corsair iCUE software to be synced in any of these five lighting schemes: Wave, Spiral, Rain, Visor, Sequential.

5) Gigabyte Aorus RGB

DDR4 and DDR5

4400 MHz and 6000 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0 and 3.0

Aorus RGB series is Gigabyte's take on flagship RGB memory modules for gaming PCs. They come in variants of DDR4 and DDR5 RAMs with up to 4400 MHz and 6000 MHz RAM speed, respectively.

Flaunting the Aorus logo on the heatspreader, these RAMs are available in brushed aluminum and black color options. Copper-aluminum composite heat spreader with nanocarbon coating keeps up the performance under a heavy workload.

Inspired by the brand's icon, the Falcon, the pattern on the front side of the Aorus RGB RAM modules resemble a falcon diving through the sky, taking any gaming PC to the azure, look-wise and performance-wise.

The RGB LEDs have 11 lighting modes, including Color Strobe, Flash, Color Cascade, Color Cycle, and Color Droplet, addressable through the RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

6) Kingston FURY Beast RGB

DDR4 and DDR5

3733 MHz and 6000 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0 and 3.0

HP's acquisition of Kingston's famous HyperX RAM division didn't stop them from making performance RAMs, as they launched their new Kingston FURY series of RAM for gaming PC. This series of RAMs offers a DDR4 series with speeds of up to 3733 MHz and a DDR5 series with speeds of up to 6000 MHz.

All of these RAMs have XMP 2.0 and 3.0, and they are compatible with AMD Ryzen builds. The Plug N Play feature automatically overclocks the RAM to 4800 MHz and 2666 MHz for DDR5 and DDR4 RAMs, respectively, on supported gaming PCs.

The new heatspreader design in Kingston's classic all-black color scheme unleashes the beast out of any gaming PC. The dazzling RGB lighting is addressable via Kingston's patented Infrared Sync and various other software, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

7) Adata XPG Spectrix D60G

DDR4

Up to 4133 MHz

Intel XMP 2.0

Spectrix D60G RAMs belong to Adata's XPG series of gaming PC components, renowned for their value and reliability. Available in gunmetal grey finish, this is the only memory module featuring a unique dual RGB LED strip that provides it with the largest RGB surface area of any RAM module.

It sports a wide frequency range from DDR4 3000MHz to 4133MHz. Spectrix D60G RAMs support Intel XMP 2.0 and are also well-suited for AMD Ryzen gaming setups.

The D60G boasts 9,497 RGB lighting per square millimeter, more than any other RAM module. It also can be configured with eight lighting effects, including Blink, Breathing, Heartbeat, Bounce, Cycle, Rainbow, and is customizable through Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

The aluminum armor with a diamond-cut design and an edgy X-shaped lighting panel makes any gaming setup look cool.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

