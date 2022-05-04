5 best PC joysticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022

The name of the hands-on throttle-and-stick (or HOTAS) joystick comes along with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The revolutionary Microsoft Flight Simulator series began its journey in 1992 and has since asserted its sole dominance in the flight simulator genre.

In its long journey, a lot of things have changed: advanced graphics engines, better level designs, and most importantly, taking inspiration from the real world to provide a more realistic experience. With the recently added Sim Update 9, it is a great time to get into the game. Here are the best HOTAS controllers to play Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022.

5 best joysticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator

1) ThrustMaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition

Best for civil aviation

Swappable joystick head

17 action buttons

Built-in reverser

ThrustMaster TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition is a great option among entry-level HOTAS controllers. As the name suggests, the TCA Officer Pack Airbus Edition is inspired by the iconic sidestick of the A320 series Airbus and is best suited to operate any civil aviation aircraft. This is the first ThrustMaster HOTAS joystick to come with a contactless magnetic H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) system without any potentiometers, increasing its lifespan while providing high precision.

ThrustMaster Advanced Programming Graphical Editor (T.A.R.G.E.T.) software makes the testing and configuration process much easier. The built-in throttle also includes a thrust reverser function for easier maneuverability.

Available only at $156.96

2) ThrustMaster T-Flight Full Kit X

Versatile joystick

Detachable throttle

Comprehensive gear

S.M.A.R.T. rudder

ThrustMaster T-Flight Full Kit X is a complete aircraft controller with joysticks and pedals, for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This ergonomic joystick with its realistic design is great for PCs as well as the latest generation Xbox. The rudder pedals are the first of their kind to feature an aluminum-built Sliding Motion Advanced Rail Track (S.M.A.R.T.) system, providing smooth sliding motion and precise maneuverability.

The detachable throttle can be set up on desks, chairs or sofas. T-Flight Full Kit X comes with a versatile joystick that is well-suited for any type of flight.

Available only at $199.99

3) Logitech G X56

189+ programmable controls

Independent twin-throttles

Adjustable accuracy

Ideal for HMD and VR gaming

Entering the mid-range section, G X56 is one of the best flight-controlling systems from Logitech. This joystic comes with 6DoF, or six degrees of freedom, making pitch, roll, yaw, backwards, forwards, up, down, left and right controls much more accessible. The software-controlled RGB lighting makes the setup look even more realistic.

G X56 is created with versatility in mind, and is perfectly built for head-mounted display (HMD) and VR gaming setups. The contact-free hall effect sensors in the 16-bit aileron and elevator axis, as well as the adjustable spring tensioning system, ensures ultimate precision.

Available only at $323.37

4) Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight

Yoke handle controller

Modular throttle quadrant

Flight management display

Status indicator panel

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a one-of-a-kind yoke aircraft controller, perfect for both beginners and pros. The included throttle quadrant with a dedicated trim wheel and a realistic yoke with integrated rudder controls is everything that a player needs to take off. On the bonus side, it also has an integrated high-definition audio jack, providing an immersive listening experience.

The 180° rotating yoke handle with a non-contact hall effect sensor in the shaft noticeably increases its durability. Dual lever and vernier controls along with 10 programmable buttons and an integrated trim wheel make VelocityOne Flight well-configured for both light aircraft as well as heavy jets. The status indicator panel and flight management display take the flight monitoring process to a whole new level.

Available only at $349.95

5) ThrustMaster HOTAS Warthog A-10C

A-10C aircraft replica

55 action buttons

Pull-push throttle

HallEffect AccuRate Technology

ThrustMaster HOTAS Warthog A-10C is the top pick on this list. It is a 1:1 U.S. Air Force licensed replica of the A-10C fighter jet's control system. The joystick itself has 19 action buttons, with a 'Point Of View' hat. Like any other premium ThrustMaster HOTAS controller, the Warthog A-10C also comes with HallEffect AccuRate magnetic sensor system, providing heavy durability and pinpoint precision.

To provide a more realistic experience, the joystick’s buttons require triggering-pressure identical to that of an actual airplane. The dual throttle system also comes with a push-pull mechanism to switch between Idle and Afterburner modes. The control panel is packed with 5 programmable LEDs, 15 action buttons and a trim wheel. The T.A.R.G.E.T. software makes the setup and configuration process much easier.

Available only at $524.00

Edited by Atul S