Microsoft Flight Simulator head confirms keyboard and mouse support for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming might be taking a step into the future by adding keyboard and mouse support to Xbox games, something that is not possible at the moment.

Microsoft Flight Simulator head, Jorg Neumann, recently spoke on the issue in a community Q&A, hosted by the official Microsoft Flight Simulator YouTube channel. Microsoft's Cloud Gaming currently allows players to access all Xbox games with touch and controller support.

Keyboard and mouse support on Xbox Cloud Gaming might be coming as soon as June

According to information provided by Microsoft Flight Simulator Head, Jorg Neumann, Microsoft is on its way to adding mouse and keyboard support to the streaming platform.

"The next step for us is mouse [and] keyboard. This is platform-level support, so it has nothing to do with us. Obviously, mouse and keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working on this. I know I can't give a date because it's the platform team. I don't know their dates, but it's coming."

Tom Warren @tomwarren Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting keyboard and mouse support soon. Microsoft says it's actively working on the feature right now for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator theverge.com/2022/3/4/22961… Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting keyboard and mouse support soon. Microsoft says it's actively working on the feature right now for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator theverge.com/2022/3/4/22961… https://t.co/2VXKuyvjeW

He also mentioned that keyboard and mouse support can be expected to drop as soon as June this year.

"I would say it’s in the next months, it’s not weeks, and it might be... I’m hoping it will be done by June or so, but I can’t ever tell. Everybody wants it, I want it, and so... it’s coming."

Adding mouse and keyboard support to this mix will only increase the base of the cloud gaming platform. This will bring the streaming platform to Windows and Mac OS users where mouse and keyboard are the go-to peripherals. Microsoft has been busy acquiring PC and console titles for its gaming section and this addition will only take the subscription plan to the next level.

Edited by Siddharth Satish