After initial delays, snowboarding title Shredders to officially go live on Xbox and Game Pass

Snowboarding title Shredders has officially announced its release date for Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass. The game will finally release on the Microsoft platform along with PC and Steam on March 17, 2022.

The initial release was supposed to take place in December 2021. However, in October last year, devs announced that the release was being shifted to 2022.

Shredders is inspired by the Amped trilogy and designed by Tim Broothaers. The title will be published on the gaming platform and PC by Foam Punch.

Chris Hanney, the Narritive Director of the title, spoke about the inspiration behind the game on Xbox Wire:

"While developing Shredders, we took a lot of inspiration from a whole bunch of awesome snowboarding films, the Amped games from the original Xbox (still so good!), and our snowboarding heroes on Instagram. In many ways, Shredders is a project fed by passion and we feel it is built to shine on Series X|S."

Shredders is an open world experience on Xbox with a plot

Shredders is due to be released on March 17 and it will be available on Game Pass from day one. The title is an open-world experience, but it also seems to have a plot to go along with it. Microsoft has off late delivered multiple open world hits like the Microsoft Flight Simulator, topping the charts with its realistic and immersive experience.

The official description of the upcoming title provides a deep insight into gameplay and what players can expect out of the snowboarding game, stating:

"In Shredders you’ll break into the snowboarding event of the year to pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding."

One of the best perks of the title is that players will be able to imitate real-life snowboarding champs like Jamie Anderson and Marcus Kleveland, among others. For real-life snowboarding enthusiasts, Shredders is a gift like no other.

