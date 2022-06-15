NVIDIA RTX 4000 series: Expected price, release date, and more

The RTX 4000 series is going to be Nvidia's 3rd generation of ray tracing GPUs. On August 20, 2018, Nvidia announced their first consumer-grade real-time ray tracing graphics card, the RTX 2000 series, at Gamescom. This Turing architecture-based GPU ushered in a new revolution in the gaming GPU market.

On September 17, 2021, Nvidia launched their Ampere architecture-based RTX 3000 series GPU. The RTX series has mid-range XX60 GPUs and enthusiast-level XX70, XX80, and XX90 GPUs.

Until the RTX 3050, Nvidia's RTX series did not even have a budget-oriented GPU. It still lacks a good value-for-money entry-level GPU, as the RTX 3050 gives minimal ray tracing performance, and the much cheaper GTX 1660Ti beats the RTX 3050 in most normal games.

However, fans have high hopes for the RTX 4000 series graphics cards. It remains to be seen if the RTX 4000 series will offer good performance graphics cards in every budget segment.

Nvidia RTX 4000 series: Specifications, expected price, performance, variants, release date, speculations, and more

NVIDIA GeForce Ada Lovelace GPU SM Block Diagram

The specifications of the Nvidia Ada Lovelace GPU architecture have been leaked. This architecture will be the backbone of the next Gen AD10 series SKUs for the RTX 4000 series GPUs.

The detailed specifications of the RTX 4000 series GPU variants have also been leaked. Ada Lovelace GPUs will consist of the latest 4th Generation Tensor and 3rd Generation ray tracing cores, giving a massive boost to DLSS and ray tracing performance.

The Nvidia Ada Lovelace AD102 GPU (probably RTX 4090) is going to be packed with up to 12 Graphics Processing Clusters, which is 70% more than that of the GA102 (RTX 3090Ti), which contains only 7 GPCs. Compared to the GA102, the new AD102 GPU will have twice the number of GPCs, ROPs, 50% more cores, and 16 times more L2 cache. The new RTX 4000 series GPUs are supposed to use the TSMC 4N process node. According to rumors, the RTX 4000 series GPUs will cross the 600W TDP margin for the first time.

RTX 4090 specs and price

kopite7kimi @kopite7kimi I mean RTX 4090>2x RTX 3090. I mean RTX 4090>2x RTX 3090. 😅

The RTX 4090 will be Nvidia's flagship model of GPU in the Lovelace series. According to popular tech expert and leaker kopite7kimi, this GPU may be two times more powerful than the RTX 3090. He further mentioned that the 'PG137/139-SKU330' (which will use the GPU 'AD102-300') might have 21Gbps of 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, with more than 600 watts of TDP. The RTX 4090 may have a 12-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector.

The price of the RTX 4090 is expected to be around $1,499-$1,799.

RTX 4080 specs and price

The RTX 4080 will come packed with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM connected via a 256-bit memory bus. The AD103 GPU may have a base clock of 1925 MHz and a boost clock of up to 2075 MHz. The RTX 4080 will draw about 400 watts of power with a single 16-pin power connector.

The price of the RTX 4080 is expected to be around $699-$799.

RTX 4070 specs and price

The RTX 4070 is going to be the gateway to the enthusiast-level card in Nvidia's latest RTX GPU lineup. Boasting 16 gigs of GDDR6X VRAM connected via a 192-bit memory bus. This GPU will have 9728 CUDA cores, 76 ray tracing cores, and 304 Tensor cores. The RTX 4070 is expected to draw about 350 watts with a 12-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector.

The price of the RTX 4070 is expected to be around $499-$599.

RTX 4060 specs and price

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is probably going to be the only mid-range graphics card in this series. Based on the leaks, this AD104 GPU may have 12 gigs of GDDR6X VRAM, connected through a 192-bit memory bus. This GPU might contain 64 ROPs, 46 ray tracing cores, and 184 Tensor cores, with a base clock of 1925 MHz and a boost clock of 2075 MHz. The expected TDP is about 250 watts. Like all the other GPUs in the series, it will also have a single HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a.

The price of the RTX 4060 is expected to be around $299-$349.

RTX 4000 series expected release dates

Based on the current rumors and speculations, the new release date of RTX 4000 series GPUs might be:

RTX 4090 - September 2022

RTX 4080 - October 2022

RTX 4070 - November 2022

RTX 4060 - January 2023

All the figures and specifications presented in this article are based on initial rumors, leaks, and speculations. Fans will need to wait a few more months to get any solid information.

