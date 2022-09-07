10 best back-to-school gadgets for students

With students returning to school, transitioning from summertime to studying can be difficult and stressful. However, some gadgets can make students' lives easier by making their chores more efficient and effective.

Whether it's remote learning or going back to offline learning, the gadgets listed in this article will help students one way or the other. Parents should consider investing in some of them to help improve their child's learning process.

Laser printer, smart clock, and 8 other gadgets that help students work efficiently

1) Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag Pack of 2 (Image via Apple)

It comes as no surprise that students tend to lose things often, but thanks to Apple's AirTags, they can keep track of everything they carry. AirTags are inexpensive, with one for $29 and four for $99.

Students can attach one to their bag, laptop, keys, and more and use Apple's Find My Network to always be in the know of their belongings' locations.

2) Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Image via Amazon)

Instead of carrying heavy books, students can simply carry one lightweight e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite (2021). Most school and university books are available online, which makes the Kindle super convenient and can also be used to read other books.

It has a 6.8-inch screen and an amazing battery life that can last through a semester. It is currently priced at $139.99.

3) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Image via Samsung)

A pair of noise-canceling earbuds can be a godsend for students who need to study in a noisy environment. Even though the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is more than a year old, with a newer model already out, the earbuds are still a solid choice. It features true wireless connectivity, active noise cancelation, water resistance, and good battery life with great sound quality.

The earbuds cost $149.99, but going for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be a better choice if you have a higher budget.

4) Google Pixelbook Go

The Google Pixelbook Go (Image via Amazon)

Google Pixelbook Go is a lightweight, fast, and affordable option for those looking for a Chromebook. It has a sleek design packed with an Intel Core i5 Dual Core, Intel UHD graphics 615, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

It is suitable for students as it can also be used as a tablet with its touchscreen that can simply be flipped over. Google Pixelbook Go costs $710 on Amazon.

5) NexiGo N940P Webcam

The NexiGo N940P Webcam (Image via Amazon)

For remote learning, having a suitable webcam is a necessity. The NexiGo Webcam is exceptional, with 2K QHD video capturing quality, autofocus, 3x digital zoom, 90-degree field-of-view, and noise-canceling technology in dual microphones.

It comes with a remote control, so you don't have to change the settings through the operating software each time. It costs $99.99.

6) Lenovo Smart Clock

The Lenovo Smart Clock (Image via Amazon)

A simple but effective smart clock by Lenovo with a built-in Google Assistant that can be used to set timers and alarms, get the latest weather updates, news reports, and, more importantly, is hands-free.

It has a 3.97-inch screen that slowly starts brightening up at 30-minutes before the alarm goes off, which can be snoozed by tapping the top of the display, making it feel like a natural alarm clock. It has a price of $49.99.

7) Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE (Image via Apple)

A budget smartwatch by the company, the Apple Watch SE, may not have the most glossy features. However, it still provides the functionality of a premium smartwatch while being comparatively affordable.

It has a sleek design, great battery life, a great watchOS, an excellent OLED screen, and more. Although it does not have the most compelling health features or an always-on-display, it justifies its $209 price point with its features which are suitable for students.

8) Samsung Xpress SL-M2880FW Laser Printer

The Samsung Xpress Laser Printer (Image via Amazon)

Printers are quite important for students, and laser printers are perfect for speed, precision, and reducing overall cost. Laser printers are better than inkjet ones because they can write much faster with more precision without spilling any excess ink while performing other tasks such as scanning, copying, duplex printing, and connecting wirelessly.

As toner cartridges cost a lot, owning a laser printer is advantageous because the cartridges do not need to be replaced as frequently. It costs around $237.

9) Dell DA300 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

Dell USB-C Hub (Image via Amazon)

This compact hub has all the ports a student might need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, VGA Input, USB-C, and USB-A. It connects via a USC-C port and enables many other cables, making it super easy to connect various devices without needing other adapters.

It costs slightly on the higher side at $119.

10) Boyata Laptop Stand

Boyata Laptop Stand (Image via Amazon)

For an online classroom setup without a desktop, having a laptop stand is super useful as it helps reduce strain on the eyes and back while using a laptop. The Boyata Laptop Stand is also compact, making it portable.

It also has a hole in the middle that will keep your laptop from overheating. It costs $35 on Amazon.

