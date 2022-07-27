7 most essential PC accessories to have for streaming in 2022

Numerous PC accessories are essential for streaming. Alongside a proper streaming PC, a proper mic, lighting system, webcam, green screen, capture card, and DAC with headphones should also be present in a good streaming setup.

Various brands are competing with each other to provide the best PC accessories for streaming. Corsair even has Elgato, its own lineup of such gadgets.

Seven must-have PC accessories for streaming: Brands, usage, specs, and more

1) Corsair Elgato Stream Deck

A quality stream deck is one of the most essential PC accessories in a streamer's setup, and the Corsair Elgato Stream Deck is one of the best stream decks. 15 LED keys can be mapped for anything from playing any media to adjusting volume.

There are different versions and mobile software for Elgato Stream Deck. It works with Elgato Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, Twitter, TipeeeStream, XSplit, YouTube, and more.

Users have to drag and drop the actions to the keys and make them their own with custom icons. They can use Elgato's online Key Creator tool to easily design different keys.

2) Corsair Elgato Green Screen

A green screen is essential for streaming, and Corsair Collapsible Chroma Key Panel is one of the best green screens on the market. Its pop-up tech makes the installation process much easier.

Users just have to open the aluminum case, lift the handle to the required height, and its pneumatic x-frame will automatically lock the canvas in its place. The Elgato green screen guarantees a wrinkle-free, chroma-green surface. Users can easily pack up this 148 x 180 cm foldable screen after usage.

3) Sonos Port DAC

Audio DAC is an essential piece of equipment in any streamer's toolset. And Sonos is a renowned brand for manufacturing some of the best audio DACs.

This can also be remotely controlled via the Sonos app. It supports Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TIDAL.

The 12V trigger automatically turns the device on via supported apps. Sonos Port supports Apple AirPlay 2, so Apple users can control it from their devices.

They can also go hands-free mode using Siri or voice-enabled speakers like One or Move.

4) Logitech C920s Pro FHD Webcam

Webcams are once again one of the most essential PC accessories for streamers. A decent webcam is needed to record and stream good quality facecam videos. C920s Pro FHD Webcam is currently one of the best webcams on the market, belonging to the famous C920s series from Logitech.

This 3MP camera captures video on 720p@30 FPS or 1080p@30 FPS. The HD glass lens with a 78° field of view and HD auto light correction provides crisp details. Its dual mics with up to 3ft range, ensuring clear, stereo sound.

5) AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA - GC553

A proper capture card is needed for hassle-free streaming, and AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA is one of the best PC accessories in its domain. This capture card supports 4K HDR pass-through at 60 FPS and 4K recording at 30 FPS. In FHD video pass-through, it supports up to 240Hz refresh rate.

Live Gamer ULTRA records full HD content at 60 FPS HDR. This capture card comes with UVC that standardizes video drivers across Windows and Mac.

Users must plug the device into their Mac or Windows PC, and it'll be ready for recording or streaming. The powerful, silent, built-in fan keeps the device cool even under heavy pressure.

6) Blue Yeti X

Blue is the premier brand for microphones. For years, it has been the first choice for many streamers. Even non-streamers should have a good mic in their PC accessories arsenal for a better voice chat experience.

The four-capsule condenser array inside Blue Yeti X ensures clearer, more focused pickup patterns. Users can switch between cardioid for recording, streaming, and omnidirectional modes for conference calls.

The Yeti X's 11-segment LED meter lets the user monitor and controls their voice loudness level. Blue VO!CE audio software offers a suite of broadcast vocal effects for professional-grade recording and streaming.

7) Beyerdynamic DT 880 PRO

The final component in the essential PC accessories list for streamers is the headphones. And the German brand Beyerdynamic certainly has various options in this matter.

The Beyerdynamic DT 880 PRO is one of the best headphones for streamers and YouTubers. These wired, semi-open headphones have an impedance of 250 ohms and a 5 - 35.000 Hz frequency response range.

The 880 Pro offers transparent, spacious, and natural sound. Its soft, circumaural, replaceable velour ear pads and robust, comfortably padded, adjustable spring steel headband design guarantees comfort and durability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

