5 must-need devices to make your house a smart home in 2022

A smart home is one of the key elements of modern society. Technology makes our lives easier, more secure and connected. With all of the perks technology offers, households are leveling up.

In 2022, there are a few essential gadgets that will help users get started. These gadgets include smart speakers, smart vacuum cleaners, and smart microwaves.

All of these gadgets are already present in everyone's houses. Breathing smart technology connects them and brings flexible control into your grip.

Smart gadgets have become cheaper than they used to be a few years back. This opens the avenue for mass adoption of this gear.

Most homes can use a couple of thousand dollar-worth of upgrades to take them to the next level.

Top smart home gadgets you need in 2022

Most gadgets mentioned in this list are budget options and products that will help you get invested in a particular ecosystem. While investing in smart home technology, users will have to choose one ecosystem to maximize their connectivity features.

While no ecosystem can be considered to be significantly better than the other, much relies on personal choice.

1) Amazon Echo Studio - $199.99

The Amazon Echo Studio (Image via Amazon)

Amazon Echo Studio is one of the core elements of smart homes. It is a gateway to a bunch of other smart devices, so it must be the first smart home gadget if users are just getting started.

The Amazon Echo does not require a smart home hub to get started. This product packs five speakers that can be used to fill the entire living room with its audio quality. Users can use it to control smart lights, door locks, and other compatible devices.

2) Philips Hue smart bulbs - $99.99 for pack of 3

The Philips Hue Gen 3 smart bulb (Image via Amazon)

Philips Hue smart bulbs have been around for a while. Although expensive, these products are some of the best bulbs to lighten up smart homes.

The product can be controlled via the Philips Hue app. It also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Philips Hue is a complete ecosystem. Apart from smart bulbs, users can also opt for accessories like suspension lights, floor lights, table lamps, light strips, downlights, and ceiling lights.

With the Philips Bridge, they form a complete home lighting solution.

3) AmazonBasics Microwave - $74.99

The AmazonBasics Microwave (Image via Amazon)

The AmazonBasics Microwave is a cheap but brilliant addition to smart homes. This $75 microwave comes with support for Alexa, allowing users to control the microwave's functions from a distance.

However, they need access to an Echo device to utilize the voice control features of this oven. The Echo is also required to use the quick-cook voice presets.

The AmazonBasics Microwave is compact, coming with features like a kitchen timer, ten power levels, and a turntable. A child lock is also available for added security.

4) Wyze Robot Vacuum - $299.00

The Wyze Robot Vacuum (Image via Wyze)

With precision LIDAR mapping built-in, the Wyze Robot Vacuum is one of the most efficient additions to smart homes. The cleaner has seven sensors to scan and detect the environment it is currently in.

After scanning, it draws a clean path across the room to vacuum hardwood and carpeted areas.

The Wyze Robot Vacuum, being a smart device, has app control. Users can use the app to set up "no-go zones" to prevent the vacuum cleaner from going into zones it should avoid cleaning.

Overall, the Wyze Robot Vacuum is one of the best smart cleaners available.

5) Wyze Scale - $19.99

The Wyze Scale (Image via Amazon)

The Wyze Scale is one of the most cost-effective smart scales out there. For a meager $20 price tag, the product will measure users' weight, body fat percentage, water weight, and lean body mass.

They can use the Wyze app to control the product via Bluetooth. This device can also be used to track their heart rates. With this product's help, users can easily reach their fitness goals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

