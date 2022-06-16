10 best gaming desk accessories to buy in 2022

Gamers spend many hours every week at their desks gaming and working, and some things are essential to have around, which will improve the gaming experience and fasten your workflow.

Many desk accessories will lighten up your gaming area while helping keep things smooth and clean. If you have a strong PC, you need to make the most out of it by having resourceful equipment.

This article lists 10 accessories that every workstation user must have on their desk.

Desk accessories to upgrade your PC setup

1) Monitor stand

Rife monitor stand (Image via Amazon)

Hooking your monitor up to a stand saves space on your desk and makes your setup look fabulous. It is ideal to have the best angle and position of your monitor, which is necessary while playing competitive games. A monitor stand with an adjustable arm will also help change positions quickly and is most useful when coupled with a standing desk.

2) Cable management system

Nobody likes to see cables all around the workstation, and various accessories will help users hide them away. A cable management tray can be installed at the back of your table to help route cables and hide them. Also, the cables can be bunched up together in a cable management sleeve to give it a more organized look. Another product is a cable management box where your power strip can be hidden.

3) Mouse bungee

Razer mouse bungee (Image via Razer)

A mouse bungee is an accessory that secures the mouse's wire and prevents it from tangling into other equipment, and it does not take up too much space either. This gives the wired mouse a wireless feel as there is no resistance of the wire felt while using the mouse. It is useful for FPS gamers that need to make quick and sudden mouse movements.

4) Headphone hangar

Razer Base Station (Image via Razer)

A headphone hangar gives more personality to your setup while protecting your headphones. These hangars come in various price ranges with RGB options as well. A neat trick to save some space on the desktop is to attach a headphone hangar under the table where your headset can be hung when not in use.

5) Desk air purifier

After long gaming sessions, the air in the room gets stuffy, and the windows cannot always be opened due to weather conditions and pollution. An air purifier will remove bad odors from the air around you, making the gaming experience more pleasant. Moreover, it will also decrease the amount of dust in your room so that you do not need to clean your setup as often.

6) USB hub

With so many peripherals and external storage devices hooked up to a single PC, the motherboard often runs out of USB ports, and not all cabinets have front-IO ports. A USB hub can have up to 10 ports in one, and modern ones can be plugged into a wall socket so that your PSU does not run out of power.

7) Cup holder

Dirza clip-on cup holder (Image via Amazon)

Drinking coffee or tea while working or playing games is common, but there is always a chance of accidentally knocking it over and damaging your components. A cup holder is attached to the edge of the desk, which keeps the cup secure and does not take up space.

8) Desk lamp

Arm lamp (Image via Amazon)

Even though today's gaming peripherals are all RGB lit, there are many uses for having a lamp that attaches to the edge of the desk and flashes light from over your head. A bright monitor in a dark room can strain your eyes, and a lamp is useful in keeping the area lit up.

9) Charging station

Logitech 3-in-1 charging dock (Image via Logitech)

A smartphone is a device that every person has that runs out of battery at least once a day. Having a charging station next to you is always convenient and useful as it will charge not only your phone but other devices that you need to keep close as well.

10) Ergonomic footrest

Mount-It Adjustable footrest (Image via Amazon)

Having a footrest under your table is comfortable and healthy as it improves the user's posture. While sitting for hours at a time, having a healthy posture is essential to avoid injuries in the long term.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far