5 best standing desks for gaming in 2022

There are multiple benefits of having a standing desk for gaming. Firstly, it is healthy to stand up occasionally rather than sit for ten hours before the computer.

According to health journals, sitting for eight hours plus a day can increase the risk of chronic diseases by 10 to 20%. Studies also show that an average person burns eight to ten calories by standing for an hour. Moreover, it helps reduce probable shoulder and back pain.

There are multiple gaming standing desk options with unique features, such as motorized desk raising, lowering, or built-in speakers. This article lists the best ones for gaming in 2022.

Play games while sitting or standing

1) Evodesk Gaming Desk

The Evodesk Gaming Desk has built-in speakers (Image via Amazon)

Height range 23.75-inches to 49.5-inches Desktop size 48 to 72-inches x 30 inches Type Motorized

This desk has lots of features that some may even deem unnecessary, and it comes in desktop sizes ranging from 48 inches to 72 inches which is huge and can house all peripherals and more. Evodesk is well built and stable, and it has a surface similar to a high-quality mousepad, so you do not need to buy a mousepad.

The desk has built-in speakers that you might not use, as it is optional, and the speakers are of good quality, made by Harman Kardon. It has a smooth lowering and raising action, done electrically by a motor.

2) Vari Electric Standing Desk

The Vari Electric Standing Desk stores four presets for your preferred heights (Image via Amazon)

Height range 25-inches to 50.5-inches Desktop size 48 to 72-inches x 30 inches Type Motorized

The Vari Electric desk is an impressive desk that comes in multiple finishes and sizes. The desktop has three different widths and is available in five finishes (white, black, butcher block, dark wood, and reclaimed wood).

The best part of this desk is how fast it can be assembled, as the frame is pre-attached, and the user only has to put on the legs.

The motor allows a quick height adjustment and stores four presets for your preferred heights. It is also smooth while changing heights. You can also buy an optional cable management tray to keep your desktop neat and clean.

3) Allcam ED20

The Allcam ED20 has a drawer built into the desktop itself (Image via Allcam)

Height range 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches Desktop size 47.2-inches x 23.6 inches Type Motorized

This compact desk will still be able to house a monitor, peripherals, and speakers, though it might not be enough for a multiple monitor setup. It is perfect if you do not have ample space in your room/office.

The desk has a unique feature of USB charging ports, with three fast-charging USB Type-A ports and one Type-C port. The desk also has a drawer built into the desktop itself. It is a sleek drawer where you can store wires, storage devices, papers, etc.

4) Flomotion Standing Desk

The Flomotion Standing Desk can house up to 120kg (Image via Flomotion)

Height range 24.8-inches to 50.4-inches Desktop size 47 to 71-inches x 31.5 inches Type Motorized

Flomotion makes desks of excellent quality and is also customizable. You can buy this desk with various wood types that can be hand-made. It has dual motors which raise and lower the desk quietly and smoothly.

The desk can house up to 120kg and can be connected via Bluetooth to control the height. Though it does not have any other special features, such as a cable management tray or USB ports, it is a sturdy and reliable desk.

5) ApexDesk Elite Series 60

The ApexDesk Elite has two cable holes, but a cable management tray is sold separately (Image via Amazon)

Height range 29-inches to 48-inches Desktop size 60 to 71-inches x 33 inches Type Motorized

This desk offers much space suitable for multiple monitor setups and big speakers. It is a strong desk with two motors raising and lowering the desk, which is smooth but slow.

Motors can lift 100kgs, which ensures you can keep all your equipment without worrying about damaging the desk. They are controlled through a digital controller attached to the front right of the desk with four programmable presets.

There are two cable holes, but a cable management tray is sold separately.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer