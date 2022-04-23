5 best gaming mouse pads in 2022

Mouse pads usually go overlooked in a PC setup, but they are among the most underrated gaming accessories and can change your gaming experience. A good mouse pad will help protect your desk and mouse while enabling you to be more precise in competitive games by reducing friction and unnecessary mouse movement.

Some mouse pads are more than just a piece of cloth, as they offer RGB and wireless charging for your mouse or even your phone. They are available in a variety of sizes and materials that can subtly change your mouse movement and help you aim with ease. With that in mind, here is a list of the best mouse pads available today.

Best gaming mouse pads in 2022

1) Razer Sphex V3

Razer Sphex V3 (Image via Razer)

This mouse pad offers a lot for its price, and provides very little resistance. It has an adhesive back that will stick to any surface, and is incredibly thin, at less than half a millimeter. At 17.72 x 15.74 inches, it's big enough for a wide range of motions. It also comes in at a smaller size of 10.6 x 8.5 inches, if that suits your space better. The smaller version comes for $10 while the larger version is $25.

2) Logitech G240

Logitech G240 (Image via Logitech)

A cloth mouse pad with a rubber base is as simple as it can get, but it's all you need. Sleek, durable, and functional, it can house any type of mouse and offer pinpoint accuracy. It comes in one size (11 x 13.4 inches) while being only 1 mm thick.

The surface is made of micro-woven fabric without any resistance, though the edges are not stitched, which could make this pad less durable and vulnerable to peeling. The official price of this mouse pad is $15, but you can get it from third-party sellers for a lesser price.

3) Corsair MM1000

Corsair MM1000 (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair MM1000 is a responsive hard plastic surface that takes mouse pads to the next level with its unique features. It can charge wirelessly with its Qi functionality, which comes with a wireless adapter that helps you charge wired devices as well. USB 3.0 pass-through is yet another handy feature that lets you connect any device to the mouse pad, which then connects to your system.

It would have been a jack of all trades had it included RGB lighting as well. If you own a wireless mouse with Qi wireless charging, you will not have to worry about charging the mouse, as it will charge as you use it through the mouse pad. You can get the MM1000 for $80, which is a fair price for such features.

4) Cooler Master MP510

Cooler Master MP510 (Image via Cooler Master)

A soft mouse pad made of durable Cordura fabric, the Cooler Master MP510, which incorporates a logo that glows in the dark, is designed for durability. It will not absorb any liquid and will not stain, which is a feature you will likely not find in any other mouse pad of such quality. With a rubber base, it also has anti-fray stitching that prevents peeling, making this mouse pad durable and sturdy,.

It comes in four sizes starting from small (9.84 x 8.27 inches) to XL (35.43 x 15.75 inches), which should cover your whole desk. The Cooler Master MP510 costs $20.

5) Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 (Image via Razer)

If you want to cover your whole desk with a mouse pad, the Razer Gigantus V2 is for you. With sizes varying from 14 to 47 inches, it can house all your peripherals and components on your desk. It is a soft-surface micro-fabric mouse pad designed for speed and control.

This mouse pad will tend to catch a lot of dust due to its gigantic size, but thanks to its thickness, it's easy to clean with a cloth. Under the surface is a firm green-colored rubberized foam that is quite comfortable for you to rest your hands on.

The only downside is that it does not have stitched edges, which is standard for today's gaming mouse pads. You can even get it customized with your favorite game or any logo. Sizes range from medium, priced at $10, to the largest version, 3XL, which costs $50.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee