5 best gaming mice with high DPI (2022)

Mice have come a long way with consistent improvements throughout the years. The best mouse for you suits your hand size, feels right for your grip, and has the features needed for today's gaming standards.

High DPI is an essential feature for a gaming mouse. The higher the max DPI of a mouse, the better it performs, the lower DPI, though sensors have improved technologically and a combination of IPS and DPI is necessary.

IPS is inches per second, the maximum velocity at which a mouse sensor can track the movement and be accurate.

There are two types of sensors, optical and laser. Optical sensors have better accuracy and laser sensors work on more surface types. This article will list the best mouse with high DPI for gaming.

Best high DPI mice for gaming

1) Glorious Model D

A unique honeycomb design (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 12000 Weight 61g Battery Life N/A Programmable Buttons 6

One of the lightest mice on the market with incredible performances suited for FPS gamers. For weight-saving, the body has a honeycomb surface with cutouts and is made up of plastic. The sensor has a sensitivity of 12000 DPI and 250 IPS which can be tweaked in the Glorious software.

The Model D Minus comes with four pre-installed feet of various sizes. The biggest feet increase glide, whereas the smallest ones decrease glide and increase control.

The software includes all the features it is expected to have with an extra feature of changing the debounce time, the cooldown time after your click registers an input, and can register another one.

For FPS gaming, the lowest value is recommended. There is also a slightly bigger version called Model D and the mice come in glossy or matte in black and white.

2) Razer Deathadder V2

A tried and tested reliable mouse (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 20000 Weight 82g Battery Life N/A Programmable Buttons 8

One of the best mice has been further improved, housing a top-of-the-line sensor and a tried and tested ergonomic shape. Razer Deathadder was first released in 2006 and is the best-selling gaming mouse that keeps receiving improvements regularly. This mouse has the best sensor yet, with a max DPI of 20,000 and an IPS of 650.

It has a rubberized grip on each side and is made up of rough plastic for most grips. These switches are optical rather than mechanical, which means they will have no misclicks, longer life and lower latency. Razer advertises that these switches will last for 70 million clicks.

3) Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 25600 Weight <63g Battery Life 70 hours Programmable Buttons 5

A simple mouse with a top-notch sensor, while incredibly light, is built of solid plastic. It lacks RGB lighting, but it's not a problem given its performance. It has feet made up of PTFE, which has the lowest friction resistance, allowing it to glide smoothly on various surfaces.

This mouse is used by CS:GO esports prodigy, S1mple and many other esports players. It comes in black, white, and pink and has a battery life of 70 hours that charges via a USB Type-A to MicroUSB cable.

4) ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless

ASUS ROG Gladius III (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 26000 Weight 89g Battery Life 55-85 hours without RGB Programmable Buttons 6 (1 profile button+ 1 pair button)

It is one of the most customizable mice on the market, with the ability to hot-swap switches in the right and left click buttons. These switches can be replaced with four types of switches offered by ROG.

It has a 19,000 DPI optical sensor which can be tuned to a higher 26,000 through the ASUS ROG software, and it has 400 IPS which makes the sensor excellent in terms of performance. The mouse can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz dongle and wired through a USB-C to USB-A cable.

5) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro (Image via Corsair)

Maximum DPI 26000 Weight 79g Battery Life 60-90 hours Programmable Buttons 7

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless has one of the best sensors with a high 2,000Hz polling rate and a 26,000 max DPI while being reasonably light. It charges via a USB-C cable included in the box, which is 5.9 feet long. The battery will last 60 hours with a wireless dongle and 90 hours when connected through Bluetooth.

Using the iCue software from Corsair, the two RGB zones can be customized and the performance can be tweaked to suit your sensitivity and polling rate. The mouse does not have any rubber or textured sides for better grip, which is expected at this price.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen