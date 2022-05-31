5 best RGB LED strips for gaming setups in 2022

RGB LED strips are essential to make any gaming setup aesthetically pleasing. Gamers put RGB LED strips behind the monitor, inside the PC, beneath the desk, and quite a few other places to allow their gaming setup to change the vibe of their room.

Most famous streamers and YouTubers spend quite a lot of money and use their creativity to decorate their studios with RGB LED strips, resulting in more audience engagement. With the increasing number of fans of RGB lighting, renowned brands like Philips, Corsair, and even Ikea have started making RGB LED strips.

Alongside gaming rooms, RGB strips can also be used to add a soothing ambiance to the living room, bedroom, or balcony. Currently, various types of RGB strips are available in the market, offering unique features. Some of these RGB strips can be controlled via voice, dedicated smartphone apps, or PC software. Some of these LED strips can pulse with music, and others are energy efficient. To help people who are planning to buy their next LED strip, here are the top five RGB strips for 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great LED strips with RGB for gaming setups

1) Philips Hue Play

Philips Hue Play gradient light strips are RGB strips specifically designed to be put at the back of a monitor or TV. The RGB strip doesn't have any adhesive on its back. Separate channeling clips come with the package. They stick to the TV, and the LED strip is routed through them. These RGB strips come in three different sizes: 55", 65", and 75". The Hue Sync feature syncs the lighting with the content of the TV using the Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights can be adjusted via the Hue and Hue Sync mobile apps. Philips Hue Play gradient light strips come with support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. With Philips Hue + Spotify integration, users can get the lights pulsing to the beat of music.

Starting from $249.99

2) Corsair iCUE Lighting Node Pro

Corsair iCUE Lighting Node Pro is a bundle of an RGB lighting controller and four RGB lighting strips. The Node Pro is specifically made to be put inside a PC, but its magnetic mounting system helps it to be mounted on any suited surface.

These LEDs are best paired with other Corsair ICUE compatible devices, including RGB LED fans, RGB keyboards, mice, headsets, and RAM sticks, to get a synced lighting effect. Each strip has 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs and is powered via USB. There are multiple lighting effects like Spiral Rainbow, Color Pulse, Color Shift, and Rain.

Starting from $52.00

3) Elgato Light Strip

The Elgato Light Strips belong to Corsair's Elgato series of accessories. Elgato is a series of products made specifically for streamers, and so are these RGB strips. These RGB LED strips have 16 million colors and dedicated white LEDs. A 3500 to 6000K wide white range makes these perfect for streaming during the day or night.

With up to 2000 lumens output, Elgato Light Strips are super bright and fully dimmable. These thin, cuttable RGB LED strips come with super-sticky tesa adhesive backing, which allows them to be attached to almost any solid surface. Elgato Light Strips are fully addressable via the Elgato app, PC software, and also support voice control through Siri.

Starting from $59.99

4) TP-Link Kasa KL430

Kasa KL430 are RGB LED strips from TP-Link's smart home lineup. These RGB LED strips are expandable, easy to install, and do not require any hubs. Users can choose from dozens of lighting schemes, from the soothing Raindrop to the dazzling Rainbow. The 6.6 foot RGB LED strip has 16 different color zones, resulting in amazing color combinations for every mood.

Like other Kasa series products, these LED strips support voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. KL430 light strips can be paired with other Kasa smart devices and controlled via the Kasa Smart app on any smartphone. Users can also schedule these lights to turn on/off at a specific time through the Kasa Smart app.

Starting from $39.99

5) Corsair iCUE LS100

The iCUE LS100 is Corsair's take on the back-of-the-monitor RGB LED strips. These light strips can provide the best ambient backdrop while working, watching a movie, or gaming. The package includes two 450mm strips with 27 individually addressable LEDs, two 250mm strips with 15 individually addressable LEDs, a lighting controller, USB cable, and power cable.

The Media Synchronization feature gets these RGB LED strips to dynamically match the on-screen action in games, movies, and videos. The Audio Visualization feature gets the lights pulsing to music. The sturdy, light-diffusing cover softens and blends light for an overall continuous and smooth effect.

Starting from $104.99

