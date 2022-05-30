7 best gaming smartphones in 2022 with Snapdragon processor

Snapdragon faced controversy due to overheating issues with their latest 8 Gen 1 chipset manufactured by Samsung. However, it managed to maintain its reputation as the best processor lineup for Android gaming smartphones.

Almost all the latest graphics-heavy titles are optimized for Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, making them an obvious choice for Android gamers. As of 2021's fourth quarter, Qualcomm had a 33% share of the global smartphone chipset market, breathing right on the neck of MediaTek with a 33% market share.

However, Qualcomm managed to lead the 5G baseband market with a 76% share.

Hopefully, they will focus more on the premium segment smartphones, which means more flagship gaming smartphones with Snapdragon processors will launch this year.

To that degree, with the release of their latest 8 Gen1 chipset and rumors of Motorola RAZR 2022 being the first smartphone to showcase it, Snapdragon is hitting the headlines again. So, for people who want to get their hands on the latest flagship Android gaming smartphones with Qualcomm processors, here is a helpful list.

Seven most enjoyable gaming phones with Snapdragon processors in 2022

7) Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Snapdragon 8 Gen1

6.7" 144 Hz FHD+ OLED

8 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

4800 mAh w/ 30W charging

50 MP quad camera

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is the most value-for-money option on the list. This is an "almost flagship" smartphone, meaning it is specifically suggested to people who want to get bang for their buck, with a little bit of compensation in every aspect, compared to any other flagship out there.

The dealbreaker is that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset is the most powerful Android smartphone processor. The Edge Plus 2022 comes with a large 6.7" FHD+ 144 Hz OLED display to put the powerful chipset in usage.

With eight gigs of RAM and 512 GB of storage, it can efficiently process multitasking. It has a great camera setup, packing a 50 MP wide, 2 MP telephoto, 50 MP ultrawide, macro sensors, and a 60MP selfie camera.

The 4800 mAh 2-days battery supports 30 watts of fast charging. The Moto Edge Plus 2022 has nearly stock Android 12 OS out of the box.

Priced at $999.99

6) OnePlus 10 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen1

6.7" 120 Hz WQHD + AMOLED

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 80W charging

48 MP triple cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the current flagship that the brand offers. First of all, its cinematic display is a 6.7" WQHD + Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LTPO 2.0.

It features a phenomenal Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Powered by Hasselblad, the triple camera system is packed with the 48 MP Sony IMX 789 primary sensor, 50 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP telephoto sensor. Furthermore, it has a 32 MP selfie camera for the social butterflies.

Dual noise cancellation speakers support Dolby Atmos, resulting in a fantastic listening experience. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Oxygen OS 12.1, based on Android 12.

The 5000 mAh battery with 80W charging SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging is a huge level up.

Starting from $719.99

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Snapdragon 8 Gen1

6.8" 120 Hz WQHD + AMOLED

12 GB RAM

1 TB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 45W charging

108 MP quad camera

The S22 Ultra is the 2022 flagship from the tech giant Samsung. This stunning device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset with up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB UFS 3.1 ROM.

Samsung's best 6.8" WQHD + Dynamic AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1750 nits peak brightness beats all the other non-gaming smartphones. Gorilla Glass Victus+ protects both sides, and the side panel is made of aluminum with rugged drop and scratch resistance.

This Samsung flagship is IP68 dust and water-resistant. The quad-camera setup features a 108 MP main shooter, 10 MP telephoto, 10 MP periscope telephoto, 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 40 MP selfie cam.

Everything is backed up by a 5000 mAh battery with a 45W fast charging capability. Out of the box, the S22 Ultra offers One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Starting from $1,199.99

4) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Snapdragon 888

7.6" 120 Hz WQHD + AMOLED

12 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

4400 mAh w/ 25W charging

12 MP triple camera

Depending on the game and the gamer's preference, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be the best or the worst option for a gaming smartphone. It features a 7.6" WQHD + foldable AMOLED 2x display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. It is currently the largest display on any Samsung smartphone.

The flex mode allows users to use both screens separately, providing next-level versatility. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is protected by IPX8 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a rugged aluminum frame.

The triple camera system features three 12 MP wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. The selfie camera setup has a 10 MP sensor paired with another under-display 4 MP cover camera.

The 4400 mAh whole-day battery supports 25 watts fast charging. Out of the box, Samsung Z Fold 3 offers One UI 3.1, based on Android 11.

Starting from $1,397.97

3) Black Shark 4 Pro

Snapdragon 888

6.67" 144 Hz FHD + AMOLED

12 GB RAM

256 GB ROM

4500 mAh w/ 120W charging

48 MP triple camera

Entering the domain of full-fledged gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 4 Pro is undoubtedly the best budget gaming smartphone of 2022. It shows off a 6.67" AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 720 Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

This gaming smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 nm chipset, with up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In partnership with DTS and Cirrus Logic Technology, Blackshark 4 Pro unlocks a fantastic stereo sound experience. The smartphone comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.

The quad-camera setup is packed with a 48 MP primary shooter alongside an 8 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro sensor. The 20 MP selfie camera does its job perfectly.

The 120 watts charger fully charges the device in under 17 minutes. The Black Shark 4 Pro is shipped with the Android 11-based JoyUi 12.5, specifically designed for gamers.

Starting from $579.00

2) Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Snapdragon 888+

6.78" 144 Hz FHD + AMOLED

18 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

6000 mAh battery w/ 65W charging

64 MP triple camera

The ROG Phone 5s Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones. This Asus offering is also one of the coolest-looking devices of 2022.

The ROG Vision matrix display at the back is a ROG Phone exclusive, where users can put texts and images of their choice. The beastly Snapdragon 888+ chipset is cooled by the industry-leading AeroActive Cooler 5 system from Asus.

The ROG Phone 5S Pro comes in three variants, with up to 18 gigs of RAM and 512 GB ROM. The astonishing 6.78" 144 Hz FHD + E4 AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification and 360 Hz touch sampling rate is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

GameFX's crystal clear audio system enables users to experience a next-level sound system on a smartphone. The Airtrigger 5 control system with multiple touch sensors on the side and back is crafted specifically for gamers. Its 6000mAh split battery with battery care features is currently one of the best smartphone batteries.

The triple camera setup includes a 64 MP Sony IMX 686 primary shooter with a 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro sensors. The 24 MP selfie camera clicks gorgeous photos.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with an out-of-the-box custom gaming Zen UI skin on Android 11.

Starting from $1299.99

1) Nubia Redmagic 7 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen1

6.8" 120 Hz FHD + AMOLED

16 GB RAM

512 GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 65W charging

64 MP triple camera

The Nubia Redmagic 7 Pro is the best gaming smartphone on this list. The RGB-lit transparent back shows off all of its high-end hardware.

The Redmagic 7 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, cooled with ICE8.0 multi-dimensional cooling system. The visually stunning 6.8" FHD + AMOLED 120 Hz fast refresh-rate display also has a 750 Hz touch sampling rate. The DTS:X Ultra Surround Sound certified stereo speakers offer genuinely immersive sound quality.

The 500 Hz dual shoulder triggers enable users to have a controller-like experience. The Redmagic 7's triple camera setup packs a 64 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide, and 2 MP telephoto lenses. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The RedMagic OS 5.0, based on Android 12, offers a range of helpful gaming features, like Touch Choreographer 4.0 and Magic GPU 2.0, which boost GPU clock speed for optimal cooling and performance.

Starting from $799.00

