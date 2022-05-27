How to organize your gaming desk

If your gaming desk is neat and well organised, it can do wonders for your overall gaming experience. The state of your workplace influences your productivity and work efficiency. The same is applicable for the gaming desk, especially relevant for professional esports players and content creators.

Having the right setup can completely alter your mindset and motivate you to make the most of your gaming hours. That being said, the negative effects of a cluttered and unorganised desk should not be ignored. If you feel like you have ignored your gaming setup for some time, this is your call to make the required changes.

Some people presume that desk organization can only be facilitated through investing a huge sum of money. While money can help, it does not completely help one while organising their desk. There is a lot you can do to revamp your desk while staying within budget constraints.

Suppose you do finally decide to organise your gaming desk, you will certainly face difficulty figuring out how to change things for good. This article seeks to present ideas and changes to organise your desk for visual appeal and efficiency.

A few tips to organise your gaming desk for the better

1) Start fresh

Desk organisation can be fairly challenging. Figuring out the required changes and placement of equipment may keep you scratching your head for hours. To counter this, we recommend that you start fresh and remove everything from your desk. Doing so will give you clarity over the necessary decisions, and will psychologically help you sustain yourself throughout the process.

After clearing everything off the table, take a clean cloth and wipe the table with either water or a cleaning solution. Also, deep clean all your equipment before setting everything up. Make sure everything is dust-free and clean within immediate surroundings as well.

After cleaning, try and discard or move anything that seems out of place. Another major piece of advice would be to get a new table suited to your needs. Restricted and ergonomically flawed tables can severely limit organisational capabilities.

You can check out these desks as they are well-suited for gaming.

2) Get a monitor arm or monitor stand

rags @imrags Since I made the switch from 144hz to 240hz I can confidently say my ingame performance has drastically improved. I can also say switching to an adjustable monitor arm not only gives me the exact angle I've been looking for on my main screen but also provides lots of desk space Since I made the switch from 144hz to 240hz I can confidently say my ingame performance has drastically improved. I can also say switching to an adjustable monitor arm not only gives me the exact angle I've been looking for on my main screen but also provides lots of desk space https://t.co/f6izZ2wQuq

We cannot stress enough on the quality-of-life changes that the addition of a monitor arm or stand brings. The premier intention is to improvise ergonomics, which is a critical aspect for the physical health of a gamer. A monitor arm or riser helps raise the monitor to match the eye level.

Matching eye level to the monitor can also cancel slouching while gaming. A monitor stand or arm also clears space under the monitor, which can then be used variably depending on the user.

3) Use a mouse bungee

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer This month’s Chroma RGB Show & Tell winner is andyrocks20! Join Chroma RGB Show & Tell, a monthly giveaway where we showcase the most amazing #RazerChroma battlestations from our fans. This month, join for chance to win a Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma: rzr.to/showandtell This month’s Chroma RGB Show & Tell winner is andyrocks20! Join Chroma RGB Show & Tell, a monthly giveaway where we showcase the most amazing #RazerChroma battlestations from our fans. This month, join for chance to win a Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma: rzr.to/showandtell https://t.co/RJvmgT33cG

Mouse Bungee is one of the most influential accessories to organise and refine your gaming experience. It solves the problem of mouse drag and keeps the wire organised. Mouse drag is commonly referred to as the problem where the mouse wire obstructs the mouse movement and control.

It is highly recommended to get a mouse bungee for your gaming desk. It is also a fairly inexpensive product, and when compared with the positives it'll bring to your setup, a must-buy every time.

4) Get an extended mousepad

CORSAIR @CORSAIR



Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.



🖱️Fits a mouse

⌨️ And a keyboard

3-zone RGB

USB-C with 2x USB passthrough



🥰 corsair.com/mm700 Due to popular demand, we have extended our RGB!Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.🖱️Fits a mouse⌨️ And a keyboard3-zone RGBUSB-C with 2x USB passthrough Due to popular demand, we have extended our RGB!Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.🖱️Fits a mouse⌨️ And a keyboard🌈 3-zone RGB🔌 USB-C with 2x USB passthrough🥰 corsair.com/mm700 https://t.co/RjG29cuAPG

An extended mousepad is a great investment to make your gaming desk look more complete, and also efficient. It can house your keyboard and yet have enough space for precise mouse movements.

If your current setup is mainly composed of RGB, an RGB-extended mousepad can go a long way in creating a uniform esthetic. Check out this article for some of the best RGB mousepads.

5) Use cable management clips and sleeves

Alienware AU @AlienwareOz Cable management checklist

Cable raceway kit

Adhesive cable clips

Adhesive cord holders

Cable management box Cable management checklistCable raceway kitAdhesive cable clipsAdhesive cord holdersCable management box ⚡ Cable management checklist ⚡🔌 Cable raceway kit🔌 Adhesive cable clips🔌 Adhesive cord holders🔌 Cable management box https://t.co/gkmYEJiiAG

When considering basic gaming desk organisation, cable management is at the forefront. All cables of a gaming PC, including hardware, monitors, and peripherals, can create a messy situation for your setup. Apart from looking bad, it also compromises on ease of access to certain ports and cables.

To streamline cable management, there are various solutions available in the market. Some of the most effective ones are cable clips, ties, and sleeves. They will ensure all your cables are securely placed while looking neat and tidy.

An organized desk leads to better gaming

Organized desk = happy you (Image via u/Pihlox/Reddit)

Organising your gaming desk is a highly rewarding activity for all gamers. It will not only make your gaming setup look great, but will also provide quality-of-life upgrades if done right. The ideas and changes reflected in this article will certainly have a significant impact on your gaming experience.

