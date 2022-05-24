5 best IPS monitors for gaming

IPS monitors have cemented their place in PC gaming as they offer the best experience in story mode games. In-plane switching or IPS panels offer realistic colors, fantastic viewing angles, and deeper blacks.

Although this display type is more suited for narrative-based titles, we can find some great IPS monitors that can match the latency standards of TN panels.

Gaming monitors these days primarily feature TN panels. They are the most preferred monitor displays if we aggregate total sales in PC gaming. This is because they offer superior response times and refresh rates at comparatively lower prices than their counterparts — VA and IPS. Nevertheless, TN panels bring significant compromises with them. The color accuracy and immersion are not great, for example.

There are a plethora of options to make your decision difficult, but to sort out your IPS monitor search, we have compiled the following list, though in no particular order.

Five best IPS monitors you need to have a look at

1) Asus TUF VG289Q1A

The Asus TUF series of peripherals are best suited for those who want great build quality and have their products unfazed by general wear and tear. The Asus TUF VG289Q1A does not disappoint under any circumstances.

It has an excellent build in terms of quality and looks and features a magnificent 28-inch Ultra HD 4K display. The panel technology is IPS and supports High Dynamic Range or HDR, while the colors and details that the monitor outputs are impressive.

The monitor also has a 144 Hz refresh rate and low response time for competitive games like Valorant and Call of Duty. Asus makes some of the world's best gaming gear, and the TUF VG289Q1A is an easy recommendation for gamers on the lookout for an IPS monitor.

2) Dell Alienware AW2521HFL

Alienware from Dell is a premium gaming brand often considered out of bounds for the average gamer. But if budgeting is the least of your worries, this monitor from Alienware is one of the most feature-rich options in the IPS gaming monitor segment.

It is a 24.5-inch display with a standard Full HD resolution. These dimensions make it highly suited for competitive esports. It has an extremely high refresh rate of 240 Hz, enabling a buttery smooth experience in games like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Along with low response time, the monitor has innate support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. The screen is entirely coated with an anti-glare 3H hardness coating, making for a disturbance-free experience.

It also features one of the most well-refined cooling solutions available in the market. Vents across the monitor keep the monitor cool even under heavy load.

3) Acer ConceptD CP3271K P

The Acer ConceptD CP3271K is arguably one of the best IPS monitors to play games with enhanced immersion. The monitor is a visual treat, and it has some of the best color accuracy for a monitor targeted at gaming.

It is PANTONE validated with Delta E <11 color profile. Along with that, it is also VESA certified with HDR 400. Nevertheless, games like God of War will look stunning on this display.

The color-accurate display will also allow you to engage in content creation and effortless video editing. Moreover, the monitor can be easily overclocked to 144 Hz if required.

4) BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q

BenQ undoubtedly makes some of the most reliable and impressive gaming monitors. The Mobuiz EX2710Q is a 27-inch IPS monitor that features 2K resolution. 1440P is a highly preferred resolution nowadays with the introduction of Nvidia 3000 series graphics cards.

Refer to this link if you want to know the best 2K graphics cards. The design of this monitor is highly unique and will undoubtedly add character to your gaming setup.

Mobiuz's highlighting feature is its refined audiovisual experience. It has HDRi and true sound audio from treVolo, enabling you to indulge in an immersive gaming experience. The 1ms response time coupled with AMD FreeSync makes the display highly recommended for FPS shooters and esports gaming in general.

5) LG Ultragear 34GL750-B

IPS monitors are mostly intended for immersion-based gaming. If you're also in for the same intent, try getting an ultrawide IPS monitor. The combination of an IPS panel coupled with an ultrawide aspect ratio truly makes for a majestic gaming experience.

This ultrawide monitor from LG features a stunning 34-inch ultrawide display. It is G-Sync compatible and has a 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of response time, it matches the standards of TN panels with 1ms MBR. This monitor from LG also has excellent visuals.

With support for HDR 10 and lifelike colors, you can expect to be completely engrossed in your gaming sessions. It is one of the best displays for either narrative story mode games or competitive gaming.

