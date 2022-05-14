5 best gaming consoles for Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the biggest ongoing games. It is a battle royale game developed by Epic Games and was first released in 2017. The game has been a hit with its state-of-the-art gaming mechanics featuring building and editing.

Much of the game's success is centered around it being able to cater to both sides of the spectrum, casuals enjoy fun weapons and items, while professionals get to compete in tournaments like FNCS with huge prize pools.

Fortnite is available on all major platforms. With the addition of the newest generation of consoles, we have seen major improvements in graphical fidelity and performance.

Let us look at the best gaming consoles to play Fortnite

1) Xbox One X

Xbox One X is the flagship variant in the Xbox One series. It is now considered the previous generation for sure, but can still perform extremely well. It has a capable GPU that can produce 6 teraflops, which is even higher than the likes of the Xbox Series S.

Xbox One X can run Fortnite at a stable 60 FPS and native 4K resolution. The console can be found at attractive prices nowadays, and so if you just want to play Fortnite at 60 FPS, it is a great option.

2) PS4 Pro

This recommendation is in line with Xbox One X. The PS4 Pro manages to be of great value, especially considering its current prices. If you can find one at a great deal, don’t hesitate to settle with this as your Fortnite solution.

This mid-cycle refresh for PS4 manages to achieve a stable 60 FPS at an upscaled 4K resolution for Fortnite. On top of Epic's battle royale title, it has all the major current generation titles.

The PS4 Pro should continue to receive software support and AAA games for at least several years. It is undoubtedly a great budget alternative to the current generation of consoles.

3) Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is a nerfed down variant of the superior Xbox Series X. It is by far the best value proposition to play Epic's battle royale at just $300. What makes the Series S so special is its ability to run the said game at 120 FPS at its given price.

While the console might be a hit or miss in highly graphical games due to its inferior 4 teraflops GPU performance, it manages to run Fortnite at an impressive 120 FPS at 1080P resolution, or 60 FPS at 1200P resolution.

If you want to experience the battle royale's chaotic madnees at 120 FPS at the cheapest price, the Xbox Series S is your savior.

4) Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X, on paper, is the most powerful hardware to exist in a console. It is based on a custom RDNA 2 GPU that produces a whopping 12 teraflops. Its performance in Fortnite clearly shows this as well. It matches the same standards as the PS5 and manages to run the game at 120 FPS at 1440P and 60 FPS at 4K.

In terms of actual in-game performance and benchmarks, we have noted that the Xbox Series X can perform slightly better in the end circles of a highly stacked arena game.

One thing you do need to keep in mind is that the Xbox Series X does fall short in front of the PS5 in terms of flagship exclusive titles. But with the addition of the Xbox Game Pass, you can certainly enjoy plenty of games at great value.

5) PS5

Sony has set a bar for the next generation of gaming with the PS5. The console is an absolute beast with its 10.3 teraflops RDNA 2 GPU and an 8 core AMD Zen 2 CPU. The PS5 utilizes its graphical prowess quite efficiently and has some of the best single-player narratives in its library.

Also, Fortnite runs superb on the PS5 as you get two options - you can either run the game at 120 FPS at 1440P or 60 FPS at 4K resolution. The console is available at $500 which is quite fair considering its overall value. However, if all you want to play is the battle royale and other digital games, you can purchase the Digital version which is available for $400.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan