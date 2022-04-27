5 best accessories for PS5 in 2022

Buying accessories for a console like the PS5 is generally what a new buyer first considers doing. After spending a huge sum of money on a product, some people might want to add accessories to it for protection or to increase its visual appeal.

If you're one of the few lucky people who have already succeeded in purchasing a PS5 for themselves, here's some good news. A wide new range of accessories can help to provide a more complete PS5 experience. These include headphones, docks, side plates, and more.

With the help of these accessories, there’s a whole lot you'll be able to achieve, from changing the aesthetic of the console to enhancing certain features associated with your DualSense controllers.

These accessories are the perfect companions for your PS5

1) PS5 console covers

The PS5, like most home consoles, launched in a single color. The gaming community saw a bunch of its members praising the minimalistic look, while others weren't all that impressed by the white look with the glossy piano-black finish in the middle.

Fortunately, the console’s side plates could be removed easily. This led to speculation that Sony could launch side plates featuring different colors, and that’s precisely what happened.

Sony calls them “console covers” but all that matters is that fans get to choose from a range of five striking colors: Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and the consumer-favorite Starlight Blue.

For $54.99 USD, you can change the entire look of your console.

2) DualSense charging dock

The charging dock was in short supply during the launch period, but now that the sales have stabilized, it is the perfect time to buy a DualSense dock for yourself.

The dock provides a distinct advantage by keeping your controllers game-ready every time. All you have to do is once you are done playing, just place your controllers on the dock, and they will start charging.

For people with two DualSense controllers, this is a no-brainer. Not only would this help keep things tidy and organized, but it would also make charging a non-issue. No one wants to come home to find their controllers dead.

3) A vinyl skin

White on white looks clean (Image via Sportskeeda)

The PS5 is built remarkably well for a $500 console. All the materials feel premium, except the glossy piano-black finish.

The moment you unbox your PS5, it starts attracting fingerprints and dust while also being prone to getting scratch marks too easily. We hope Sony addresses this issue by offering a matte finish in a future iteration.

Meanwhile, to prevent scratches on your precious console, investing in a vinyl skin is a good idea. Adding a skin introduces an element of personality while also protecting your hardware. However, it is recommended that you only choose skins from reputed brands that offer 3M materials only.

4) PS5 HD camera

If you want a plug-and-play camera to stream your gameplay, look no further than Sony's own HD camera, which they specifically make for the PS5.

The camera features dual wide-angle lenses capable of capturing 1080P videos, a built-in stand to allow for it to be placed on top of your screen, and software features like a background removal tool to keep you at the forefront.

To start sharing the feed, all you need to do is press the Share button on your DualSense controller. This seamless integration makes the HD camera a must-buy accessory for streamers and content creators.

5) PULSE 3D headphones

When Sony launched the PS5 without support for Dolby Atmos and introduced their own custom Tempest 3D audio tech, people were skeptical. But as reviews started pouring in, gamers realized the true potential it holds.

The tempest audio system can transform any normal headphones to support 3D audio when you plug them into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm jack.

Sony, as expected, took this to the next level by accessorizing the PS5 with their very own PULSE 3D wireless headphones. They offer plush cushioning around the ears, an EQ system to tune according to one’s individual taste, and dual microphones.

The headphones are built to last and provide an immersive experience that you can expect to get for just $99 USD. It is a must-own accessory for any PS5 gamer.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh