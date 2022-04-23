5 things we can expect from PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro rumor mill has picked up pace yet again, thanks to intel from global shipment data. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) allegedly shipped prototypes from Japan to the US in November 2021. Players should take this with a grain of salt, but this could be one of the first of many leaks that indicate the development of the PS5 Pro could be in progress.

The PS5 launched with a lot of critical acclaim. The console’s DualSense controller was poised to be the most innovative controller. It has a stunningly futuristic design (which is also a con and is discussed later) and offered a host of great games within the first year.

However, it also features a great deal of compromise as well, including having to choose between native 4K or 60fps, a cool whine sound and an enormous physical size, which in fact, makes it the biggest home console to date.

Sony has been known to refresh its PlayStation line by launching a mid-cycle refresh every time a new major console iteration comes out. The PS3 Slim followed the PS3 in 2009, precisely three years later. PS4 was followed by the PS4 Pro in 2016, also three years after the launch of legacy hardware. We can expect a PS5 Pro sometime in 2023 or early 2024.

PS5 Pro is expected to be a mightier version of the standard console

Although it hasn’t even been two whole years since PS5's launch, rumors involving a new console are hot. In this article, we speculate about the advancements the PS5 Pro might bring.

1) More storage

Jade @SlyBatDood was FINALLY able to install the m.2 ssd into my ps5 and yes the screw is stripped, but its snug dont worry! And i don’t even think i need to take it out anymore either 🥹 was FINALLY able to install the m.2 ssd into my ps5 and yes the screw is stripped, but its snug dont worry! And i don’t even think i need to take it out anymore either 🥹😃 https://t.co/UkALXpXtqZ

The PS5 comes with a custom SSD that beats even the latest PC hardware for a fraction of the cost, albeit at a smaller capacity. 825 GB is enough for most people, especially due to the new generation compression technology - Kraken. A game like Guardians of the Galaxy has an install size of 31 GB on PS5 and doubles for the PS4 at almost 60 GB.

A 1 TB drive should be the bare minimum expectation here. If Sony is considerate enough and gives a 2 TB drive, there might be no storage woes, a big local library to enjoy and general freedom.

2) Upgraded version of DualSense

Touted as the best controller ever (Image via Sony)

Playstation’s new DualSense controller is revolutionary. Nothing comes close, thanks to a range of clever implementations like Haptic Feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in mic and an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the contour of most hands.

If Sony could somehow push the boundaries with PS5 Pro, which I believe they can, we’d have a true masterpiece.

Some of the most common complaints with DualSense have revolved around subpar battery life and stick drift. Sony has already addressed stick drift with a revision to the outgoing DualSense. A larger capacity battery, or perhaps, a removable one - should become a mainstay. The addition of back buttons should prove to be a great addition too.

A better controller means widespread adaptation in the PC world, with Sony making sure that DualSense is perceived as a standalone experience by allowing external updates and enhanced compatibility.

PlayStation @PlayStation PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5. Details: play.st/3831dmU PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5. Details: play.st/3831dmU https://t.co/PF2ASo8Fw6

3) A native 4K 60FPS AAA experience

Ratchet and Clank offers a native 4K 30FPS and a no RT performance mode at 60FPS (Image via PlayStation)

With the PS5, players are forced to choose between a higher frame rate or higher fidelity. So yes, there’s a compromise to be made here. For $500, the PS5s performance is respectable. We did an article that mentioned a $1500 PC build to match the PS5. Now imagine the value a new PS5 Pro console might bring to the table.

According to a recent patent filed by PlayStation’s Lead System Architect Mark Cerny (published on February 24, 2022) - a new console hardware featuring improved ray-tracing performance - might be in the works.

A segment in the patent says, "In non-limiting implementations the results of the acceleration structure traversal by the RTU can include detection of intersection between a ray and primitives contained within the acceleration structure." This is remarkably different from the current implementation.

If this is indeed true, the PS5 Pro will be able to provide a better ray-tracing experience without compromise. Also, if the past is any indication, the PS4 Pro did offer a similar jump at the time.

4) Compact Design

PS4 OG, PS4 Slim, PS5 (Image via Sportskeeda, Sony)

PS5’s design has been quite polarizing. Nothing looks quite the same. Gone are the days of flat, boring-rectangular boxes. Some people like the futuristic elements and the built-in stand to set the unit vertically (how Sony wants you to use it). On the other hand, the bigger-than-ever size is difficult to fit into people's entertainment units. Now, all we need is a slimmer design that retains the thermal prowess of the OG model.

There is speculation regarding a size reduction because if the past is any indication, we've always had revised hardware models - featuring more efficient, cheaper to manufacture and most importantly, slimmer designs. Not only did the revised consoles look sleek, but it also solved some glaring missteps taken previously.

PS2 had a slim version out after a couple of years, and the PS3, of course, with its exuberant pricing for the fat version was revised twice - once in 2009 and again in 2012 - launching the Slim and Super Slim models respectively.

The PS4 was no exception either, with the launch of the PS4 Slim and Pro on 2016, exactly three years after the OGs launch. There's a pattern to observed here. Sony has been launching new hardware revisions, every three years post the launch of their major consoles. There's no reason why they wouldn't launch a PS5 Pro or a slim.

5) Better launch availability

It’s been almost a year and a half since the PS5 launched to glory, but it’s still hard to get one. Most people who want one are still waiting for the scalping to subside, and hence, the prices to go down.

The global semiconductor shortage responsible for slow chip yields is expected to fully subside by 2023. Fortunately, that is when the PS5 Pro is expected to come out. Acquiring a new generation console is always a different task because, quite frankly, the demand vs supply gap has always been too wide. Here's to hoping that this doesn't stay the same and anyone who wants a PS5 Pro console, gets one.

