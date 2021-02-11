Buyer beware, PS5 Dualsense controllers reportedly have a design flaw that causes drift

Quite a few PS5 owners have been reporting online that their Dualsense controllers are experiencing significant drift.

Similar to the Joy-Con drift for the Nintendo Switch, the PS5 Dualsense controller reportedly suffers phantom analog stick inputs that can make playing games a frustrating experience, if not outright impossible.

The same law firm that is leading the class-action lawsuit against Nintendo is already investigating the PS5 Dualsense controller issue, and could pursue a similar action against Sony.

Can PS5 owners fix their Dualsense drift?

When people first started up the PS5 controller drift I was hoping they were kidding. 😩 — Kuragari Ryo 📻 (@KuragariRyo) February 10, 2021

According to Kotaku, Dualsense drift is covered under the PS5 owner’s warranty, but PS5 owners will have to pay for shipping the controller to a repair station themselves. However, if the Dualsense drift issue becomes more widespread, it’s likely that Sony will have to come up with their own specific policy to address it.

At the moment, it’s too early to tell exactly how common Dualsense drift is for the PS5. Additionally, users haven’t yet identified any simpler way to repair the issue themselves. However, it’s unlikely that PS5 owners will feel confident buying other controllers if they believe there is a chance that whatever they purchase is potentially defective.

Will drift be something gamers will have to get used to?

I already have controller drift on my ps5 — ioN matt 🤠 (@Entervene) February 6, 2021

Between the Switch Joy-Cons and the PS5 Dualsense controllers it seems like drift is becoming a bigger issue for gamers than ever before. Users have pointed out that drift was never this common with older consoles, yet it pops up regularly with newer consoles.

Some have raised the point that the current issues with drifting could have to do with the rising use of bluetooth connections for wireless controllers. Others have suggested that console designers have resorted to cheaper manufacturers in an effort to save money.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a concrete answer for gamers concerned about drift. At the moment, PS5 owners should keep an eye out for official responses from Sony, or results from the ongoing investigation regarding Dualsense drift.