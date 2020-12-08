European organization launches investigation into Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift

Nintendo has recently come under fire from a European consumer rights group which has just launched an investigation into the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con drift issue.

According to the Consumentenbond, the Dutch Consumers’ Association, they and nine other European consumer rights organizations have begun an investigation into the Joy-Con drift issue.

The Dutch are joined by organizations from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, and the larger BEUC, a European Union-wide consumer organization.

Although Nintendo thankfully offers a one-year warranty on Nintendo Switch consoles, Nintendo does not offer refunds on any of their digital games whatsoever, and their proven hardware defect is apparently “not a real problem or hasn’t caused anyone any inconvenience." pic.twitter.com/J4UYmmC7Cw — Liam Triforce (@LiamTriforce) December 7, 2020

Consumentenbond asks for Joy-Con drift reports

As these organizations’ investigation is new, they are currently asking for testimonials from users who have experienced Joy-Con drift or other problems associated with the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers.

The Dutch group directs users to give their experiences here. These testimonials may play a role in helping these organizations in their efforts to win consumers a proper solution for their controllers.

And it seems now, more than ever, a permanent solution is direly needed. According to Sandra Molenaar, the current head of the Consumentenbond,

“We are making the call because we are getting signals that the Switch will not last as long as consumers might expect. In addition, options for repairing the console are limited, forcing consumers to make expensive replacements. We use the responses to determine what further action to take.”

If her suspicion is correct, that would imply that Nintendo will likely look to retire the Switch in favor of a new console not far off into the future.

Advertisement

What a new Nintendo console would mean for Joy-Con issues

[NEWS] Europe Joins the JoyCon Drift Lawsuits; & more



Daily Nintendo News Round-Up.

Today, lots of games dated, Europe joins the lawsuits over JoyCon Drfit, and lots more.#NintendoSwitch #JoyConDrift @eastasiasoft https://t.co/crLyYI5GpA pic.twitter.com/njW4L5mV2j — Old Nintendo Gamer & Son (@Londragon_UK) December 8, 2020

If Nintendo were to release a new console, it would mean that they would have a reason to cease support for the Nintendo Switch, and therefore stop supporting their agreement to repair drifting Joy-Cons.

This would leave consumers with a faulty product and no way to repair it except to use home remedies of varying quality.

If, however, these European Consumers’ Rights organizations can launch a case against Nintendo, they may be able to earn at least some concession from the game company.

This might include something as simple as allowing third party companies the ability to create their own Joy-Cons, or extending their agreement to repair or replace faulty controllers.

No matter what happens, it seems like Nintendo Switch Owners might have a chance at having their issues meaningfully addressed.