Gamestop to open Sony PS5 pre-orders again on 25th September

Sony recently confirmed the price, launch date, and pre-order details for their upcoming next-gen console at the PS5 Showcase Event.

The PS5 base model is priced at 499 USD, while the digital version(without disc drive) will cost 399 USD. Sony PS5 will release on 12th November 2020 in the US and a few other countries.

The console will receive a global launch on 19th November 2020.

Sony Playstation's official handle also confirmed that the first phase of pre-orders for PS5 would begin on 17th September, 2020. However, some stores like Walmart and a few others started taking pre-orders earlier than the scheduled time.

As a result, the PS5 pre-orders went haywire, and in less than an hour, the online and offline stores were out of stock.

Gamestop confirms more Sony PS5 units for pre-orders

A few hours ago, Gamestop's official Twitter account confirmed that more PS5 consoles would be made available for pre-orders on 25th September. However, the exact quantity of the consoles wasn't revealed by the online store.

We are pleased to announce that further quantities of PS5 consoles will be made available to pre-order at https://t.co/hfsGYTcy0V and in GameStop stores tomorrow, Friday 9/25. pic.twitter.com/EbRMkAe5RW — GameStop (@GameStop) September 24, 2020

In the tweet, Gamestop shared a link to the PS5 webpage of their store. As of now, there is no official time for when the PS5 pre-orders will go live. We recommend you to keep checking the Gamestop website for regular updates.

More than 100 games are expected to release on the PS5, out of which seven launch titles will release along with the console, on the same day.

Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls remake Destruction AllStars Godfall Just Dance 2021 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

