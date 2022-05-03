5 most graphically demanding games on iPhone

When it comes to raw horsepower, Apple iPhones are second to none. With every iteration, the processors get more powerful, switching to bigger processes and more transistors. This has given a lot of headroom to developers to enhance the graphics and general fidelity of the games.

A common complaint among iPhone users was the missing high refresh rate screens, which enable faster response times in games like Fortnite. However, this was addressed last September, when Apple launched the iPhone 13 Pro series. Featuring state-of-the-art 120 Hz displays, gaming has become a sight to behold on iPhones.

Over the years, a plethora of games have come out that feature console level graphical fidelity. Not only do these games look good, but playing them is a very smooth experience as well.

A look at 5 graphically intense games on iPhones

1) Gear.club Stradale

If you are in the mood for a console-quality racing game that pays a lot of emphasis to the cars themselves, then give Gear.club Stradale a go. With simplistic steering and brake controls, the game wants you to take in the scenery, the cars and the very feeling of being a car enthusiast.

The gameplay loop revolves around building a car club from the extravagant villa you’re provided with in-game. You are expected to race the friends you make, and ultimately, become a club. With new cars getting unlocked along the way, you can build a better club over time.

2) Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Having launched for consoles like the PS4 and Nintendo Switch first, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time looks spectacular on the iPhone. It launched on Apple Arcade in August 2020 and has brought loads of nostalgia to long-time fans of the series.

The gameplay might be linear, but once in a while, players will come across new paths and secrets that will help uncover Aku's secrets in his version of the future. You can choose between the melee and ranged weapons to fight Aku's goons head-on.

There's enough depth in the gameplay mechanics as well. All weapons except Jack's katana are breakable. With skill trees to master and a plethora of characters to meet, Battle Through Time is a blast to play on iPhones.

3) Oceanhorn 2

Siddharth Panda @realslimsiddy Apple Arcade has been a boon during self quarantine. The quality of games is almost at par with those of consoles. 10/10 would recommend a subscription. Below snippet is from Oceanhorn 2 which I’m currently enjoying. Apple Arcade has been a boon during self quarantine. The quality of games is almost at par with those of consoles. 10/10 would recommend a subscription. Below snippet is from Oceanhorn 2 which I’m currently enjoying. https://t.co/wi5own9pmA

Commonly touted as a Zelda clone for mobile gaming, Oceanhorn 2 is arguably the most beautiful looking game you can get for iOS devices. The frame-rate is limited to 30 FPS but the experience is remarkably smooth overall. In some instances, it can look even better than games like The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild.

There's little to expect from the story, but the presentation and general scope of this RPG's gameplay is where it shines. The game borrows a lot of cues from Zelda games like Ocarina of Time with its mostly linear game progression.

Gameplay is mostly a mix of well-thought puzzles and satisfying dungeon exploration. We recommend playing with a controller to make up for Oceanhorn 2's mediocre combat controls. Overall, it is a breathtakingly beautiful world to dive deep in.

4) The Last Campfire

Hello Games' cute puzzle adventure paints a heartwarming picture of our character, Ember, who's made his way into an uncharted world to remind the souls about their purpose and goes on lighting campfires along the way. The story progresses when you solve some really fun puzzles and sometimes, when you're wandering around and coming across key story elements.

The art style is absolutely dreamy and the level design has been done just right, with color palettes popping on new phones like Apple's OLED iPhones. The game is available to play as part of Apple's Arcade membership and comes highly recommended by us if you want to experience a truly heartwarming story.

5) NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition

Apart from looking stunning on mobile hardware, NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition offers a wholesome experience for NBA fans by offering game modes like MyCAREER and MyCOURT. In MyCAREER, you can create your own character and have a deeply personal gaming experience by following a set storyline.

The controls feel like they've been worked on from the ground up this time round on mobile. Everything feels much sharper and tighter with enhanced controller support. For mobile games, it's sometimes hard to complain about factors that limit them but NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition offers a plethora of features and striking visuals that make it one of the best sports titles on something like the iPhone.

