5 best Xbox Series X/S accessories in 2022

The Xbox Series X and Series S have been the best-selling consoles for Microsoft so far. Gradually, more people are starting to notice the insane value Xbox is providing with its Game Pass.

With the growing number of consoles in the wild, people expect valuable accessories to go with their gaming setups to increase gaming quality.

Investing in good headphones holds power to transform your immersion as a whole. Give it more thought: what good is a AAA game if you don't get to experience it the way the developer intended.

Must-buy accessories for Xbox Series X/S

We have curated this list of five accessories that are great for your Xbox consoles:

1) Steelseries Arctis 9X - $219.99

First things first, these wireless headaches don't require you to fiddle with a dongle because they directly connect to your Xbox Series X/S. This might seem unimportant, but the convenience of just wearing your headset and connecting wirelessly is a time saver.

If you bought the license for Dolby Atoms for your Xbox Series X/S, you're in luck. The Arctis 9X has native support for most Dolby codecs while also supporting Xbox Windows Sonic Spatial Audio.

Also, depending on your region, Steelseries bundles a one-month trial for the Xbox Game Pass with the headset so you can try out your favorite games on the house.

The build quality is also second to none, with a steel headband construction and airweave fabric ear cushions. Conclusively, this would be our pick out of all the major headphones.

2) Xbox Play and charge kit V2 - $24.99

The V2 comes with a USB-C cable (Image via Microsoft)

It's 2022, and the Xbox Series X/S controller still doesn't come with a rechargeable battery system. This can be frustrating beyond measure when you are having the gaming session of a lifetime, but then your AA battery runs out of juice, and you are left with no choice but to go out and buy new ones.

To fix this, Xbox offers a rechargeable battery solution, the Play and Charge Kit. Ironic name aside, this has to be one of the most essential accessories in your arsenal for obvious reasons.

More importantly, opting for a rechargeable battery saves the planet from e-waste. Buying multiple sets of AAs and discarding them repeatedly creates a big problem from an environmental perspective.

3) Seagate Expansion Card - $139.99 to $399.99

Seagate Gaming @seagategaming



📸: If you want to add extra storage to your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card allows you to achieve the same performance as the @Xbox Velocity Architecture when playing games that have been optimized for Xbox Series X|S.📸: @Floxygen_ If you want to add extra storage to your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card allows you to achieve the same performance as the @Xbox Velocity Architecture when playing games that have been optimized for Xbox Series X|S.📸: @Floxygen_ https://t.co/0ALVP5R5Ml

While it took Sony a whole year to add storage expansion via software to the PS5, Xbox has had it since its launch. The solution, however, is proprietary. In partnership with Seagate, Microsoft launched 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB expansion cards for the Xbox Series X/S.

Using the cards to expand your console storage is as simple as it gets. You need to plug the card into the storage expansion port on the back of your Xbox Series consoles.

You can use the expansion cards like any other external media and move games and files to and fro between consoles and external storage. You can also install games directly on the expansion cards considering they are designed to perform like an in-built SSD.

4) PlayVital Dust Cover - $19.99

The Xbox Series X/S are incredibly well-designed consoles. Both have effective thermal solutions in place. However, Xbox Series X, in particular, has an exposed top. It also happens to be the spot where the console sucks in the air.

When not in use, loads of dust gets caked on top of the console. And let's be honest, no one likes dust on their electronics. This is where the console cover might come in handy.

PlayVital's Dust Cover, while being generic at best, does the job. There are cutouts for the I/O behind the console, so you don't have to unplug the wires every time you put the cover on. It is made up of a high-grade nylon fabric that is easy to wash once it gets dirty. A genuinely underrated product.

5) Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 - $180

Connor @HuffGamingGTA



I was very unsure about getting this at first and it took just a little persuasion from



#Xbox #EliteSeries2 #Controller I have been using the @Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for just under a month now and WOW what a controller and a half it is!I was very unsure about getting this at first and it took just a little persuasion from @Nazzz921 for me to buy it! (1/2) I have been using the @Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for just under a month now and WOW what a controller and a half it is!I was very unsure about getting this at first and it took just a little persuasion from @Nazzz921 for me to buy it! (1/2)#Xbox #EliteSeries2 #Controller https://t.co/5Wt4lqUDzs

Gamers who want a premium controller experience can blindly choose the Elite Controller 2, and there's a good reason behind it. The build quality, for starters, is second to none. The design fits right into the contours of the hands, and the D-pad has to be one of the best we've seen yet from a consumer-grade controller.

The controller comes with a set of four joysticks — useful for different genres of games. The tall ones might come in handy for aiming for shooters like Halo Infinite and Apex Legends. Button remapping is also surprisingly easy to execute with the support software.

Solving the niggles of the standard Xbox controller, the Elite Wireless Controller 2 has a lot going for it. In fact, it even comes with an in-built rechargeable battery, something the standard controller doesn't have.

All in all, you can't be spoilt for choice in this segment. For $180, this is incredibly valuable for money to add to your Xbox Series X/S.

Note: The article entirely depicts the author's personal opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer