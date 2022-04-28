GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition came out way back in November 2021. Upon release, thanks to Rockstar's solid partnerships, the games featured on both the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

While Game Pass featured only San Andreas Definitive Edition, PlayStation Now featured all three games in a bundle. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass users on PC did not have access to the game as it was reserved exclusively for console upon launch.

The Game Pass' mobile app has a section titled 'Leaving Soon' which features games that will not be playable via the Game Pass soon. The San Andreas Definitive Edition game was recently featured in that section of the application.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will leave Xbox Game Pass next month

As mentioned above, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition was recently featured in the 'Leaving Soon' section. For a game that was made available on the Xbox Game Pass in November 2021, the pull-back is quite early.

Rockstar's history on Game Pass justifies this move as earlier games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were also on the platform for just three months.

Gamers are certainly not happy with this move as San Andreas is regarded as the best game in the series by many. OG gamers looking for that elusive 100% completion medal will have to put in way more hours into the game now.

It is estimated that completing all the achievements and trophies in the game will take roughly 60 hours. As of now, there is no date regarding the exit.

Upon release, all three games in the Trilogy were a buggy mess. Rockstar even sent out an apology to all the fans, saying:

"Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games. The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world."

It further said:

"The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

Eventually, the developers did push out numerous updates and patches to fix the game, making it playable. As far as HDD space is concerned, some of those patches and updates were massive.

It is sad that GTA San Andreas is leaving Game Pass so soon. But fans should have known this was going to happen owing to Rockstar's history on the platform.

