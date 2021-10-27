Top 5 games like GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass

The GTA franchise launched a sensation when it released GTA 5 for the first time. Many players claim that GTA 5 is one of the best games ever to be made. There are endless possibilities in the crime-filled open world, and players can enjoy the many features the game offers. For players looking for a similar experience, the Xbox Game Pass gives players a chance to live in many different worlds where players can enjoy the gist of a GTA game.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service where players can play many premium games without buying them. All players need to do is subscribe to the service, and they get access to a library of games to choose from. There are many games like GTA 5 on the service, and this article gives players a breakdown of the top five best games from the service that are worth their time.

Five best games like GTA 5 for Xbox Game Pass

5) FallOut 4

Fallout 4 is the latest canon game in the Fallout series by Bethesda Studios, released on October 28, 2008. The Fallout series is based on a post-apocalyptic age where technology has taken an exciting turn with robots and steampunk-looking gadgets. This first-person open-world game has many similarities to GTA 5, with a more substantial RPG element.

4) Payday 2

Payday 2 is a first-person, four-player co-op shooter where players need to rob banks to get paid. The game has similar elements to GTA 5 when it comes to players committing crimes to get paid. This game mainly focuses on robbing banks and jewelry stores to complete missions. The game comes with multiple interesting DLCs that can keep players playing the game for days.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to the original Red Dead Redemption released back in 2010. The game was developed by Rockstar Games and had many similarities to GTA 5, where the players live in a crime-filled America based in 1899. Players get to enjoy the story of Arthur Morgan as they must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland to survive.

2) Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is the latest game developed by Avalanche Studios. Just Cause 4 is the newest game in the Just Cause series, originally released back in 2006. The game is an open-world third-person shooter where players can access fun accessories such as a parachute, wingsuit and grapple hook. One of the key features in the game is that most of the map can be destroyed, and players can use this to wreak complete havoc in the game.

1) Yakuza

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Yakuza franchise is a sega production game that is available to play on Xbox Game Pass. In these games, players can enjoy multiple scenarios of playing as a character who lives around the Japanese crime syndicate criminal through interesting storylines. The games originated as a series of beat em' up videos with 3D graphics to enjoy playing across vibrant open worlds. The game has many features similar to GTA 5 with its vast open world, cinematic violence, and various mini-games for players to enjoy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar