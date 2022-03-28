Top 5 cheats for GTA San Andreas in 2022 (all platforms)

GTA San Andreas caused as much of a stir in the gaming world as GTA 5 did upon its release in 2013. However, this was nearly ten tears before. Gamers still enjoy the 2004 Rockstar title for so many reasons. One main reason is that hundreds of hilarious mods can be applied on PCs and even across consoles.

This article will talk about the top five GTA San Andreas mods that players should try in 2022 across every gaming platform.

GTA San Andreas' favorite cheats for every player

5) Super Punch

While the super punch might seem like a silly choice to some gamers, it is trendy in the game. It provides a hilarious reaction to launching a person with a single kick or punch. Moreover, it makes defeating enemies all that much easier with one hit.

The cheats on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC are listed below.

PS - UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

4) Pedestrians Attack

This is one of the oldest and most entertaining cheats in the game. If players feel like fending off constant enemies, then using the pedestrian attack cheat would certainly fill that need.

All the codes required can be found in the list below.

PS - DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

3) Flying Cars

Flying car cheats have been in the GTA franchise for years now, and gamers never get tired of them. GTA San Andreas fans will probably use this cheat more for sheer entertainment value, not to mention saving time in traffic.

All the cheats available for PCs and consoles are listed below.

PS - UP, DOWN, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

2) Chaos Mode

Chaos mode is familiar to many gamers as it resembles a culmination of "madness" cheats. This fun and chaotic mod never fails to entertain GTA San Andreas fans.

The cheat codes for PlayStation, Xbox and PC can be found below.

PS - L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

1) Infinite Health

Infinite Health cheats must be the most used simply because it guarantees players an untirreupted session. If they cannot die, the game cannot end, which is always a win in some people's eyes.

The codes needed for invincibility in GTA San Andreas are in the list found below.

PS - DOWN, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, TRIANGLE

