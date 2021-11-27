Why GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition doesn’t have an infinite health cheat code

Surprisingly, not every cheat code from the original game made it into GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, one of which was infinite health.

It was essentially an invincible cheat code in the original game albeit, it didn't grant 100% invulnerability. Specific actions could still hurt CJ, such as:

Drowning

Explosions (including being in an exploding vehicle)

Falling

Police Maverick gunfire

Still, it was the closest thing to a god-mode cheat code in GTA San Andreas. Some players who tried to enter it into the Definitive Edition would find out that it doesn't work anymore.

The simple reason why GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition lacks an infinite health cheat code

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is largely faithful to the original game, but not 100% so (Image via Rockstar Games)

In an interview with USA Today before the GTA Trilogy's release, producer Rich Rosado stated:

"We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t play well in the Unreal base. But that’s actually where I’ll leave it. There’s some fun with discovery. I’m not saying plus or minus, but I’d rather not just go right on the nose before the release of the game and go straight to the end credits."

Thus, it's likely that infinite health was one of those cheat codes. Anybody who has followed GTA Trilogy news knows that the game does have some technical problems. It wouldn't be unheard of if some cheat codes caused issues somewhere in the game.

Plus, the infinite health cheat code wasn't perfect in the original game (as it did have some loopholes in how CJ could die).

Other cheat codes

Infinite health is the main cheat code to not work in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. By comparison, the above YouTube video displays all of the cheat codes that still work in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Thus, it's not as if the game got rid of every iconic cheat.

So it would seem as though most cheat codes have returned, but the coveted infinite health one did not. It's a shame for those who enjoyed abusing that specific cheat, as there isn't much in the way of alternatives in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

It's worth noting that some Xbox cheat codes have been flipped in terms of trigger layouts. Hence, some players can't use the original cheat codes, but they still exist in a modified way.

Health cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Most of GTA San Andreas is still the same (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only other health-related cheat code is the one that gives players $250K, Health, and Armor. Thankfully for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition players, it still works. It isn't a full-on replacement for infinite health, but it can heal players if they've taken some damage beforehand.

Rockstar Games will release patches to fix some aspects of the GTA Trilogy in the future. It's unknown if the technical limitations for some cheat codes like infinite health would be removed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Until then, players cannot use the infinite health cheat code in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Their best replacement would be relying on GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition mods.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Did you ever use the infinite health cheat code in the original game? Yes No 0 votes so far