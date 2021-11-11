GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC cheat codes for weapons

Ever since its PS1 debut, the GTA franchise has had a close relationship with cheat codes. Each iteration of the franchise has had them in some capacity, but the release of GTA San Andreas took things to an unprecedented level.

It's safe to say that some cheats San Andreas boasted were way ahead of their time, setting a yardstick for titles to come.

That's also because of the RPG elements that Rockstar Games added to C.J.'s personality, which allowed the developers to get creative with cheats.

The Definitive Edition, too, will allow players to use cheat codes whenever possible. The following section will throw more light on the weapon cheats for GTA San Andreas.

There are 3 cheats for weapons in GTA San Andreas

Players can choose to enter a set of weapon codes depending on the mission. It is important to note that choosing a specific set replaces the weapons that CJ possesses at that time.

The cheats are:

LXGIWYL – Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT – Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW – Weapon Set 3

FULLCLIP – Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

PROFESSIONALKILLER – Hitman Level for all Weapons

BIFBUZZ – Gang Control

The first set of cheats is referred to as the "thug set" and gives the players Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, 9mm Pistol, Pump Shotgun, Uzi, AK, Country Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Molotov and Spray Can.

The second set is called "nutter set" and will equip CJ with Knife, Deagle, Sawn-off Shotgun, Tec-9, M4, Sniper Rifle, Flame Thrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher.

The third has been termed a "professional set" and adds Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, SPAS-12, MP5, M4, Heat Seeking Rocket Launcher and Satchel Charges to CJ's collection in GTA San Andreas.

Cheats preclude the possibility of earning trophies and achievements

For those who are unaware, using cheats will make C.J.'s journey easier. However, players won't be able to earn trophies and other achievements.

It is also important to note that not every cheat will work in the same capacity as it did for the original title. The news was confirmed by producer Rich Rosado in an interview with USA Today.

He said:

“We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t play well in the Unreal base. But that’s actually where I’ll leave it. There’s some fun with discovery. I’m not saying plus or minus, but I’d rather not just go right on the nose before the release of the game and go straight to the end credits.”

Suffice to say, GTA players have a lot to consider when it comes to applying cheats and earning achievements. Regardless, the remastered version will walk them through a boulevard of memories.

