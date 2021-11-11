GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Game Pass release time, gameplay changes, and more

Microsoft has made GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it releases today. As of now, this is the only game from the Definitive Edition Trilogy that is available to subscribers.

Here's everything players need to know before the game's launch, including its release time on Game Pass, new features, and more.

A break down of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition on Xbox Game Pass

The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas will be released on Xbox Game Pass at the same time as everywhere else - November 11 at 3 PM UTC.

The PlayStation 5 version of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy has been launched ahead of schedule due to a technical glitch. Rockstar had previously clarified that the countdown timers for the game on the PlayStation Store were showing an incorrect time. They also stated that all stores will be releasing the game at the same time, across all regions of the world.

This didn't turn out as intended, since Sony Australia seems to have accidentally released the game before everyone else. Whatever details have been learned about the trilogy games comes from the PS5 version. Game Pass subscribers will have to wait a while longer to play GTA San Andreas DE on their PC/Xbox console.

The major changes that can be observed from the gameplay videos are as follows:

The graphics

A screenshot for the PS5 version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most advertised and obvious changes in the remastered trilogy are its graphics. All three games look significantly more detailed than their 3D Universe counterparts. However, players have stated that the games are still graphically distinct from each other.

In the original trilogy, GTA 3 was the least visually appealing game. This is because it was the first in the series, and a major gamble for Rockstar to make a mark in the open-world genre. When it comes to the remastered versions, different gamers have differing opinions.

Some believe that GTA 3 is the most graphically impressive Definitive Edition title, while San Andreas is the least appealing. Others have disagreed with this opinion and have provided explanations for it.

According to many, San Andreas DE looks the least impressive because all three remasters are of the same graphical quality. And since the original San Andreas was the best looking one, the changes seem less obvious in it than in the other two games.

Features and other details:

The weapon selection wheel in GTA San Andreas Defintive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

All three games have been improved with some quality of life upgrades. These include selection wheels for weapons and radio stations, and a new radar with a GPS system. The style of the radar has also been improved, and it looks much similar to that of GTA 5.

However, when it comes to the controls, everything is more or less the same as the originals. The camera for GTA 3 and Vice City have also been improved, and made similar to that of San Andreas. However, the limitations are still the same, as Claude and Tommy can't swim, and there are no motorcycles in GTA 3.

Edited by Danyal Arabi