When does GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition come out on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now?

Rockstar is releasing the much-anticipated GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy today, and fans are counting down the hours. The games, which are being sold in a bundle, will be released across all platforms and all regions at the same time - 3.00 PM UTC.

However, gamers who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now will be able to try out one of these games for free. Game Pass subscribers will get GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, while PlayStation Now subscribers will get GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

While Game Pass subscribers will get to play San Andreas DE today, PlayStation Now subscribers will have to wait till December 7 to play GTA 3 DE.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: When will the games be available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now?

Microsoft announced a while back that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be made available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Around the same time, Sony announced that PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition, albeit much later than everyone else.

Currently, subscribers of Game Pass will have to wait until the official release of the games like everyone else. GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition comes out on November 11, at 3 PM UTC (Universal Coordinated Time).

PS Now subscribers will get to try their game when the physical copies of the trilogy is launched for consoles. As mentioned above, the date for that is December 7.

Rockstar hasn't released any official gameplay trailers for the remasters. Meanwhile, gameplay videos have been leaked courtesy of a PlayStation Store glitch that caused Sony Australia to accidentally release the games a bit early.

While this would be helpful for those who have pre-ordered the game, those with subscription services have a greater advantage. These gamers can try these games out for free, as part of their subscription to either Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now.

Although each of these services only allow a particular game from the trilogy, players can judge what the others are like and whether they're worth buying. The gameplay footages have revealed that the games are more or less the same as before, except for two major aspects.

The graphics are the obvious and most noticeable change, as the remasters look quite stunning by taking advantage of modern hardware. However, players have raised concerns about consistency and quality when it comes to character models.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gameplay, on the other hand, has been left mostly untouched. Controls are almost the same as before, with minor enhancements making it smoother. Furthermore, the radar navigation and selection wheels (weapons/radio stations) are definitely a good feature. Overall, the games are quite enjoyable for a GTA purist.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan