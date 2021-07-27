GTA 5 is “Leaving Soon” for Xbox Game Pass

The insanely popular GTA 5 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. No details have been given on when GTA 5 will make its exit from Microsoft's popular subscription service, except that it's "Leaving Soon". Games under this category tend to leave in roughly two weeks, so GTA 5 fans have a good idea when the popular game is going to be leaving Xbox Game Pass.

The good news is that there is a discount on the game, so people looking into buying the game on the service should do so now. The Xbox Game Pass is an incredibly fun service to use, so it will be a shame once GTA 5 is gone in the upcoming weeks.

GTA 5 is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Rockstar's main title is leaving the service soon (Image via Xbox)

As previously mentioned, GTA 5 is now under the "Leaving Soon" category in the Xbox Game Pass. It has left the Xbox Game Pass before, so it wouldn't be unheard of if Rockstar's most popular title returned to the video game service in the future.

GTA 5 re-arrived at the service on April 8, 2021. It will be a few months before the game returns to Xbox Game Pass, and its low price right now makes it an attractive offer for those who wish to own GTA 5.

There are many ways to play GTA 5 on the relevant consoles that it's on. Even if it's leaving Xbox Game Pass, potential GTA 5 buyers can still get the game via retail. Alternatively, they can get it digitally in the appropriate online stores for the platform they're on.

Xbox Game Pass

Of course, this service has plenty of games other than GTA 5 worth checking out (Image via Xbox)

This popular service is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, and Windows 11. It's also available on Android devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. It should be noted that if the player's Xbox Game Pass expires, they won't be able to play games on the service unless they resubscribe or buy the game.

Several popular games will be arriving to fill the void left by GTA 5 once it leaves. For example, the critically acclaimed Hades will be arriving in the Xbox Game Pass soon. Likewise, there will be several new games for players to check out every week on the Xbox Game Pass.

There is no definitive date for GTA 5's exit from the video game service, but players should expect it to leave in the coming weeks. Given the uncertainty of the situation, players should play the game now before it's gone.

Edited by Ashish Yadav